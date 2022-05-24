Funeral for Frank Parks, will be at 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home Chapel, Walters, with Rev. Kent Simpson and Rev. Ron Bartoli officiating. Burial will be in the Walters Cemetery under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Walters. Visitation at Hart-Wyatt Chapel from 6 p.m. — 8 p.m. on Tuesday.
Frankie Joe Parks was born to Roy and Georgia (Brown) Parks on Sept. 27, 1939 on his grandfather’s homestead northwest of Walters, and departed this life on May 20, 2022, at his home northwest of Walters at the age of 82 years, 7 months and 23 days.
Frank grew up and lived northwest of Walters his entire life where he was engaged in farming and ranching. He married Kay Dyer on Aug. 12, 1961 in Walters and to the union a daughter was born. They would have soon celebrated 61 years.
Frank was a member of New Salem Baptist Church. He enjoyed racing horses, football and loved time with his daughter and granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Georgia Parks.
Frank is survived by his wife, Kay, of the home; his daughter and son-in-law, Joey and Jeremy Scherler of Ahpeatone; two granddaughters: Jorja Scherler and Jewel Scherler of Ahpeatone; three siblings and their spouses: Raymond and Pat Parks; Dortha Weir; Anna and Billy Wilson all of Walters; other relatives and a host of friends.