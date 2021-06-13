Memorial service for Frank L. Richards will be 2 p.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. George Bridges, Dr. Nathan Grantham, Dr. Todd Bridges and Eric Smith officiating.
The graveside service will be 10 a.m., Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at Foster Cemetery, Foster.
The memorial service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Facebook page.
The family will greet friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Long time resident, home builder, and real estate developer, Frank L. Richards, age 102, passed away peacefully into the arms of his Lord and Savior Thursday morning June 10, 2021 with his beloved wife, Donna, at his side.
Frank was born on Nov. 25, 1918 in Glencoe, to Harry and Mary Emeline (Walton) Richards on the “poorest farm in Payne County”. He was the oldest of five, Kenneth, Amos, Marie and Nadine, who all preceded him in death.
At 21 years of age Frank had the opportunity to buy a one-half interest in a ranch in Ramona. Soon after, he became the proud owner of 500 head of cattle.
After WWII, farming equipment was hard to find so Frank travelled all over the south locating, buying and trading equipment. He sent cotton pickers to California when the farmers and dealers could not find any and other farming equipment to Arizona.
In the 1950s, Frank formed Richards Motor Company in Pawnee. He owned the Pontiac, Buick, Plymouth, Oldsmobile and GMC automobile agencies, a Massey Harris Equipment line, had a boat line, trailer line, motor line and traded all over the United States. During this time, Frank also became the “go to” auctioneer because he could always get more money for what was being sold than anyone else.
After Frank sold his business in Pawnee, he began building houses in Oklahoma City which led to the opportunity to purchase development land in Lawton. Frank put together 1000 acres in east Lawton, had a Master Planner from Denver come and help put together a Master Plan for the development of those acres which included both residential and multifamily housing, schools, churches, commercial properties and had it all zoned accordingly.
On Dec. 2, 1961 as the General Contractor, Frank broke ground on a million dollar 122-unit apartment project in Plattsburgh, New York for employees of General Dynamics-Astronautics, Atlas Missiles firm. Frank finished ahead of schedule and under budget despite being built using non-union labor and in the dead of winter. He also built an over-the-water restaurant using reclaimed land on the Lake Champlain beach.
When Frank moved to Lawton in 1965, East Gore Boulevard was a dirt road, the Cache Creek bridge was crooked and had caused several fatalities. Frank went on a mission to get the bridge straightened and Gore Boulevard paved.
Through the years, Frank developed Sullivan Village, Sungate Additions 1-10, Regal Estates 1-5, Stratford Square Apartments, Cambridge Estates, The Arbors, Crystal Point and Falcon Ridge Apartments and Ten Oaks Retirement Community.
In July 1972, Frank was sworn in as President of the Oklahoma State Homebuilders Association. For nearly 40 years, Frank retained his membership and served as a Director on the Board of the National Association of Homebuilders Washington DC. His last national designations were Senior Legislative Liaison and Senior Life Director.
Frank’s shrewd trading instinct coupled with his abiding faith in a Being he always referred to as The Man Upstairs guided him his entire life. Frank believed he could climb the highest mountain as long as he knew he could take God with him.
Frank was never ashamed of growing up poor. It actually helped make him who he was. Frank was small in stature but was a giant of a man. He truly lived an extraordinary life and lived it HIS WAY.
Frank was a member of the Northwest Church of Christ; a 70 year member of the Pawnee Lodge #82; a member of the Nobles of the Mystic Shrine for North America since 1958; a past Director on the Board of the Oklahoma Safari Club International; and a Past Shooter of the One Shot Antelope Hunt of Lander, Wyoming since 1987. Frank was known for being wicked with a shotgun whether the game was quail, pheasant, or chucker, and was a superb marksman hunting big game of Africa--elephant, cape buffalo and leopard.
Frank is survived by Donna, his wife of 37 years; his son, Eric and wife Heather of Pauls Valley; daughter, Mayree Clark and husband Jeff Williams of New Canaan, Connecticut; son, Jerry Richards, Broken Arrow, and daughter-in-law Maria Richards of Lawton. Grandchildren: Austyn Smith of Pauls Valley; Julia Saupitty and Mason Morales of Altus; Brady Williams, New Canaan; Cale Williams New York City; Nicole Richards of Plano, Texas; Nickolas Richards of Lawton; Katy Richards, Oklahoma City; Denise and Diana Richards of Broken Arrow; several nephews, nieces and two cousins.
Frank was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers: Kenneth Richards and Amos Richards; sisters: Nadine Ysusi and Marie Dittenbur; and son, Nick Richards.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Great Plains Career Tech Foundation, 4500 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK. 73505.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com