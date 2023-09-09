Frank Garrison passed away on Aug. 22, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. He was 94. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Garrison. They lived an extraordinary life filled with laughter, love, adventure, and mostly, an immeasurable devotion to their family. Together, they had five children.
Frank is survived by his children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.
Frank was born in Snyder on Oct. 25, 1928. He graduated from Snyder High School in 1946 as an All-Star football player. His love for football would endure his entire life. He played football for Auburn University in 1949 and became a lifelong Auburn fan. Two of his granddaughters are Auburn graduates.
Frank went on to become an Army officer and paratrooper, rising to the rank of colonel. He served in Korea with the 45th Infantry Division and was awarded the Silver Star for superior bravery and leadership, as well as the Purple Heart and other distinctions. Frank also served two tours in Vietnam, to include one tour with the 101st Airborne Division as battalion commander and G3. Frank also served as the head coach of the 503rd Airborne Infantry Regiment where his team won the Dragon Bowl championship. He was inducted into the Oklahoma National Guard Hall of Fame.
After retiring from the Army, Frank spent 10 years working in Saudi Arabia as a contractor for Litton and Vinnell. He enjoyed playing golf and watching football.
Frank lived an extraordinary life. He was an accomplished athlete, coach, soldier and businessman, but will be remembered best for his steadfast love and attention to his family and friends.
Frank will be interred at the Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.