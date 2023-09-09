Frank Garrison passed away on Aug. 22, 2023, in Auburn, Alabama. He was 94. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Barbara Garrison. They lived an extraordinary life filled with laughter, love, adventure, and mostly, an immeasurable devotion to their family. Together, they had five children.

Frank is survived by his children, 11 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

