Frank Jim Tongkeamha Sr., 85, of Dallas, TX, journeyed into the westward sunset on Feb. 3, 2022.
Frank was born amongst his Saddle Mountain relatives on May 15, 1936 to Reuben StumblingBear and Estelline “Peggy” Tongkeamha. Reuben Stumblingbear was the son of Andrew Stumblingbear and Etta Toyeson. Peggy Tongkeamha was the daughter of Wallace Tongkeamha and Minnie Maunkee. Frank was a Saddle Mountain and Elk Creek decedent.
He is survived by his children: Frank Jim Tongkeamha Jr.; Lawanna Coleman; Ladonna Tongkeamha Jr.; Katherine Dickerson (Tah-Po-Mah); Lisa Bryan; Darrell Tongkeamha, and Michael Tongkeamha. Frank had more family and friends across Indian country that he loved dearly.
Frank attended Riverside Indian boarding school. By the age of 16, he enlistment into the U.S. Navy. Frank was enlisted from 1953-1967. He served aboard the USS O’Brien (DD-975) a Spruance-class destroyer. He was honored to be a Petty Officer 1st Class (E-6) on battle-proven vessel.
The sons and daughters of Frank would like to acknowledge our Stumblingbear and Tongkeamha gyah kohm baw. We are deeply appreciative to the Ton-Kon-Gah, The Ohomah Society, Kiowa Gourd Clans, Saddle Mountain and Elk Creek gyah kohm baw, Dallas Indian Mission UMC, Cedar Creek UMC, JJ Methvin UMC, Comanche Nation Funeral Home, VA Hospital, and all those that donated their time to help with celebrating the life of Frank Jim Tongkeamha Sr. Ahho
Graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Saddle Mountain under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. A viewing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 18, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. at Comanche Nation Funeral Home.