Funeral service for Frank J. Brown will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Passmore, Pastor of First Baptist East, Lawton officiating.
Burial will follow in the Chapel of Serenity Mausoleum, Sunset Memorial Gardens Lawton.
The family will greet friends Tuesday evening, March 8, 2022 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Frank J. Brown, 78, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, March 2, 2022 at his home.
Frank was born on April 30, 1943, in Hanover, Illinois to Frank Andrew and Bessie Jewel (Warren) Brown. He was raised by Bessie and his loving step-father Bob Stiller. He attended High School in Mesa, Arizona. He married the love of his life, Melva Jean, on Feb. 13, 1965, in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Frank enjoyed traveling. He spent five years in Saudi Arabia teaching them how to run power lines and from there he was able to visit many different countries. He worked in Frisco, Colorado as a lineman and then moved to Lawton, and went to work for the Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) for 30 years. He was just awarded his 55 years as a member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 1002. Upon retirement Frank and Jean spent the winters in Padre Island, walking on the beach together and dining in their favorite restaurants until their health would no longer allow.
They were members of First Baptist East, of Lawton, for 15 years.
Frank is survived by his wife of 57 years, Melva Jean Brown; one daughter, Martha Jean Baldwin and husband Robert; two sons: Frank Dean Brown and wife Marla and Mark Curtis Brown and wife Cathy; six grandchildren: Kaysha Lowe, Travis Brown, Robert Baldwin, Breanna Brown, Savannah Gowan and Jacob Gowan; eight great grandchildren; and two great great-grandchildren; three brothers: Arthur Stiller, Robert Stiller and Fred Brown; two sisters: Eva Miller and Wanda Morrow.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three brothers and three sisters.