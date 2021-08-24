Frank Angelo Mowwat Bull went to his heavenly reward on Saturday Aug. 21, 2021 in Lawton.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 25, 2021 at Post Oak Cemetery with Pastor Matt Asetamy officiating. Burial with Military honors will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, noon until 4 p.m. at the funeral home.
Frank was born on Jan. 3, 1929 in Indiahoma to Frank David Bull and Julia Mowatt. He grew up and attended school in Indiahoma.
He joined the US Army on Aug. 1, 1950 in Oklahoma City and was discharged on June 21, 1956 at Fort Chaffee, Arkansas. He served 5 years 5 months and 12 days. He served 4 years 1 month and 7 days of foreign service during the Korean War. He received the Army Occupation medal (Japan and Germany) 3 Bronze Service Stars and the National Defense Medal.
He a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma and the Comanche War Scouts.
He loved to gourd dance at Pow-Wows, watched CNN network, watching Oklahoma Thunder Basketball, driving around with his grandson, hunting, spending time with his family and friends.
He is survived by two daughters: Angela Bull and Jennifer Bull both of Indiahoma; special daughter, Gwen Kerchee; grandchildren: Rebecca; Rosie; LeLia; Zackery; Angie; Pauline; Dolyn; Quanah; Taw; Tylerann and Stephanie; great-grandson, Ezra.
He is preceded in death by wife, Shirley Bull; parents, Frank David Bull and Julia Mowwat.