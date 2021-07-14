Funeral service for Francisco “Frank” Gonzalez Sr. will be 2 p.m. Friday, July 16, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Josh Trueblood officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
The family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
The service may viewed by following the Livestream link at ww.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Francisco “Frank” Gonzalez, Sr. died Sunday, July 11, 2021 in Lawton, at the age of 89. He was born Aug. 18, 1931 in Geronimo. Frank moved to Chihuahua, Mexico as a young boy and returned to Lawton at the age of 19. He began a long career in the laundry business working in a laundry at Fort Sill. He later worked at Fort Sill Dry Cleaners and Tailor Shop and Speck Sanders Cleaners before owning and operating Lee Cleaners. He later owned and operated One Hour Cleaners until his retirement. He married Marthella Slatten Daubenspeck in May of 2018.
Frank had attended First Baptist Church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and enjoyed dancing.
Frank is survived by his wife, of the home; nine children: Lucy Breeden and husband Bill; Lola Gonzalez; Raul Gonzalez; Gina Carroll and husband Sam; Lisa Craig and husband Travis; Gilbert Gonzalez and wife Nora; Mary Daniels and husband James; Tony Garrett and wife Sunshine and Lebett Garrett-Sappington and husband Eugene; 21 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; sister, Josephine Mundell; and two brothers: Chris Arce and Tony Arce.
His parents, a son, Frank Gonzalez Jr., and sisters: Isbell Gutierrez, Teresa Green and Lupe Felts preceded him in death.
