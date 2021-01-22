Francis Loyd Hinch, 83, died Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at his home in Irving. Loyd was born October 13, 1938 in Grady County, Oklahoma to Raymond Francis and Ruthie Ethel Sessums Hinch. A former insurance salesman, he enjoyed playing the violin and mandolin with the Shady Grove Ramblers. He was a member of the Irving Masonic Lodge #1218.
Preceded in death by his wife Martha Sue Hinch, he is survived by a daughter, Susanne Delain Hinch of Irving, TX; a son, Lyndon Loyd Hinch; and a sister, Leona Cable of Cash, Oklahoma.
Masonic rites will be Thursday at 1:00 p.m. by the Irving Masonic Lodge #1218 at Donnelly's Colonial Funeral Home, 606 W. Airport Freeway, Irving, Texas. A "Come and Go Viewing" will follow from 2:00 - 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be 3:30 p.m. Friday at Sterling Cemetery in Sterling, Oklahoma.