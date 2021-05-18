Funeral for Francis “Frank” Pulis, 87, Cache, is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mr. Pulis died May 17, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: May 18, 2021 @ 8:01 am
