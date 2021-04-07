Frances Natalie “Ana” Niedo, age 48 of Cyril went to be with her Heavenly Father on Monday, April 5, 2021 in Lawton.
She was born to the late Michael Niedo Sr. and Carolyn Johnson Niedo on June 15, 1972 in Los Angeles, CA. The family moved from Los Angeles to Cyril when Frances was nine years old. She was a proud descendant of the Comanche Nation and Muscogee (Creek) Nation Tribes. She attended Cyril Elementary and High School. At an early age she professed her faith in Jesus Christ and joined the United Methodist Church of Apache (Mahsetky Indian Mission) where she was a dedicated member who became a Certified Lay Speaker. Later in life after moving back to Cyril, Frances became a member of the Family Life Church where she enjoyed teaching Sunday school. One of her greatest joys in life was her Son and playing with her grandchildren. Her exuberant personality drew in everyone who met her. She had a witty sense of humor combined with an infectious love of laughter who enjoyed telling stories.
Her beautiful life will forever be cherished in the lives of her only son, Isaiah Niedo and companion Desiree, and her two beautiful grandbabies: Jordan and Damien Niedo of Lawton; sisters: Dorothea (Dot) Niedo of Lawton, Allyson Niedo and companion Harold Luethje of Cyril; Nancy Niedo Stewart and companion Bert Laurenzana of Cyril; Bobbie Niedo Gonzalez and husband Hugo Gonzalez of Edmond; aunts: Dorothy Ticeahkie of Lawton; Laura Niedo Lawson of Cyril; uncle: Hugh (Ed) Johnson of Norman; nieces: Annie Machado and companion Christopher Thompson of Lawton; Chris Machado of Lawton; Monica Machado of Tulsa; Adriana (Kitty) Cody of Cyril; Marissa Niedo of Lawton; Angela Gonzalez of Edmond; nephews: Joseph Machado of Los Angeles; Brian Stewart of Lawton; Devin Toahty of Lawton; Max Niedo of Lawton; Mathew (Mikey) Niedo of Cyril; Derek Niedo and his wife Angela of Lawton; and a host of loving great-nephews and nieces, cousins, family and friends.
Frances is preceded in death by her beloved parents, Michael and Carolyn Niedo; grandson Zackariah Niedo; her only brother, Michael (Hulie) Niedo Jr. and his son Taylor Niedo; her brother in-law, Russell Stewart; her grandparents: Menno Niedo, Haddon and Martha LookingGlass Codynah, Harber and Bettie McHenry Johnson; her uncles and aunts: Theodore and Lydia Niedo, Lans (Butchie) and Monika Saupitty, Calvert Codynah, Charles Lawson, Charles (Lindy) Ticeahkie, Cy Johnson, Keeper Johnson, Richard (Bo) Johnson, Loretta (Dee) Johnson, Betty (Base) Neal, Patsy Wahnee, Frankie and Charlene Nevaquaya, and Darlene Robertson.
The family believes that when someone passes their life does not end, but rather changes. We know that Frances has reached a place of everlasting peace alongside Jesus Christ. While we grieve her passing, with our grief comes the lightness of hope.
Arrangements are provided under the direction of the Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Graveside services will be 11 a.m., April 8, 2021 at the Little Washita Cemetery Fletcher with Pastor Jan and Pastor Fred Ticeahkie officiating. Burial will be under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home.