Graveside service for Frances (McKee) Green, 55, of Elgin, will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at the Fletcher Cemetery with Elder Larry Wooldridge of Little Hope Primitive Baptist Church, Graham, TX, officiating. Services are under the direction of the Elgin Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Friday from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon at the funeral home.
Frances Vae (McKee) Green was born March 9, 1965 in Fort Devens, Massachusetts to Autry Dale and Mary Lucille (Clark) McKee. As a young child, she traveled overseas with her brothers, Gary and Steven, her mom, and her dad, who was in the U.S. Army. The family settled in Fletcher, where she attended and graduated from Fletcher High School in 1983. Frances graduated from Platt College with her degree in nursing. She received her LPN license on May 17, 2011 and was also a certified Nurse Aide for Oklahoma in Long Term Care and Home Health Care. Frances enjoyed the short period of time that she was able to practice as an LPN for hospice before her diabetes forced her to medically retire. Frances had two daughters, Ashley Nicole and Shelby Morgan from her marriage to William Green.
She is survived by her two daughters: Ashley Nicole Green and Shelby Morgan Green; her father, Autry D. McKee; her two brothers: Steven D. McKee and Gary W. McKee; her nephew, Aidan C. McKee; and her little yorkie, Bella.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mary L. McKee.
An Online Guestbook is available at FletcherAndElginFuneral.com.