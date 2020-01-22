Frances passed from us on January 19th, 2020 at the age of 90 years old. Frances was born on August 23, 1929 at the Cheyenne Agency, South Dakota to Fred James Quetone and Laura Sixkiller Quetone.
Frances was known as Fuzzy to her family and close friends. She held family dear and close, growing up in a household of 3 brothers and 3 sisters. She spent a majority of life in the Tulsa area, growing up in Claremore Ok and graduating from Tulsa Central High School. Fuzzy had a close affection for her years in Claremore along with spending summers visiting the Quetone cousins in the Lawton area as she grew up and spoke often of her time at Jimmy Creek, Mount Scott Kiowa Church and enjoying the outdoors.
Her love of family and her culture were significant portions of her life. A member of the Kiowa and Cherokee tribes of Oklahoma along with a family of 6 children guided her through life. She enjoyed performing with the Tulsa based Chibiaban’s doing native sign and songs and singing in choir at church. Raising the kids and spending time with her brothers and sisters and their families were significant portions of her time as they grew up. She worked at Charles Wheatley in Tulsa for a number of years and retired from the Tulsa Corp of Engineers in 1992 as an accountant. Fuzzy enjoyed her time at the Tulsa Moose lodge, bowling and playing golf with husband Bill and traveling with brother Tucker Quetone on a few adventures.
Frances was married to Jack Sullivan in 1947 which produced 4 children and then in 1957 to William Spraker for 37 years which produced 2 children. Frances was preceded in death by Jack Sullivan and William Spraker with daughter Susan Carol Sullivan passing in 1958 and Sandra (Sandi) Irene Trehuba in 2013. Frances was also preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.
She is survived by, children Richard and Vicky Sullivan, Laura and Harold Moss , Frances N. Spraker, Michael and Missy Spraker and Son in law Nick Trehuba. Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren and Great Great Grandchildren, brother Tucker Quetone and sister Jean Allman.
Visitation 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Thursday and service 10 a.m. Friday, both at Moore’s Rosewood Funeral Home; and service 3 p.m. Friday, Mount Scott Kiowa United Methodist Church, Lawton. Moore’s Southlawn 918-663-2233 share memories at www.moorefuneral.com