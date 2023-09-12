A celebration of life for Frances Lovena (Hair) Weger will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Hill, Pastor of Luther Church of Christ, Luther, and Minister David Weger of Rogue Valley Church, Medford, Oregon, officiating.
Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.
The family will greet friends Wednesday evening from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Frances Lovena (Hair) Weger, 101, passed away from this life on Sept. 9, 2023, in Harrah. She was born Jan. 16, 1922, in the Star Community, east of Lawton to Maston and Lillie (McCall) Hair. She attended school in Sterling.
Frances married W. F. (Bill) Weger on Aug. 3, 1940, in Walters. They were residents of Lawton for 73 years before moving to Luther in 2013.
A dedicated Christian, she was a member of the Church of Christ at 6th & Arlington, 8th & Lee, 28th & Cornell and Sullivan Village congregations in Lawton, before the move to Luther. She served as a children’s bible class teacher for many years. She and Bill traveled with “We Care Ministries” to teach the gospel in numerous cities.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, and homemaker, who enjoyed cooking, gardening, and quilting. She completed over 100 quilts. She also worked as a sales representative for Luzier Cosmetics for 40 years.
Frances is survived by three children: Billy Weger and wife Kay of Oklahoma City, Anita Holley and husband Wesley of Stillwater, and David Weger and wife Judy of Medford, Oregon; 11 grandchildren: Sara Trowbridge, Courtney Cantrell, Amanda Lowe, Luke Weger, Jonathan Weger, Micah Weger, Aubrey Lui, Paul Weger, Joshua Weger, Andrew Weger, and Nathan Weger; 15 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; two sons: Ronald Lee and James Mark Weger; two sisters: Nora Price and Ardell Lawson; and one brother, J.C. Hair.