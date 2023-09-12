A celebration of life for Frances Lovena (Hair) Weger will be at 1 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Chris Hill, Pastor of Luther Church of Christ, Luther, and Minister David Weger of Rogue Valley Church, Medford, Oregon, officiating.

Burial will be in the Sunset Memorial Gardens, Lawton.

