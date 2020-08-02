Funeral Services for Frances Laverne Mullin, age 68, will be at 1:00 p.m,, Monday, August 3, 2020 in the Chapel of Howard-Harris Funeral Services (1005 SW “C”) in Lawton. Viewing and Visitation will be 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m., Sunday, August 2, 2020 at the funeral home.
Frances Laverne Mullin passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020 in Denver, Colorado. Burial will be in Highland Cemetery—Lawton.
Frances was born on February 9, 1952 to Francis Meadlock and LeValva Collins in Lawton, OK. She spent most of her life in Lawton, where she graduated from Lawton High School. Later, she worked as a nurse for many years. She enjoyed cooking, reading and word searches.
Cherishing her memory are the survivors: Her mother, Francis Collins of Lawton; her brothers: Lloyd Meadlock, Vernon Collins, Mark Collins, John Collins and Raymond Collins, all of Lawton; her sister, Gloria Collins of Lawton; her son, Michael Mullin (Monica Mullin) of Oklahoma City, OK and her daughters: Wendy Mullin of Denver, CO (Chuck) LaTonya Mullin of Lawton, OK; her grandchildren: Darnisha, Deon, Deandre, Devion, Myka, Jaden and Chyna.