Frances Harriet “Della” Williams Doyebi (Tdah Soy Hay — meaning “Green Eyes”) passed away August 3, 2020, in Comanche County Memorial Hospital in Lawton, OK. Della was born in Lawton, OK on June 22, 1928, to Frank Williams and Mary Saunkeah. She was a proud enrolled member of the Kiowa Tribe. She was an active participant within the Kiowa Gourd Clan, Kiowa Tia-Piah Society, Ton-Kon-Ga, O-Ho-Mah and she was an honored member of Oklahoma 1 Rolling Thunder.
She was a direct descendant of Apetone, the last principal chief of the Kiowas, and Jasper Saunkeah. She married Hugh Andele’ Doyebi in 1944 at Apache Y, Oklahoma, in true Kiowa fashion by her parents arrangement. She enjoyed being with her family, sharing her knowledge of the Kiowa language, songs, and stories. She enjoyed singing Kiowa hymns, handgame songs, 49 songs and Native American Church songs as well as going to Pow Wows and playing Handgame. She was one of the original members of the Oklahoma Roadrunners Handgame group. She was fluent in speaking Kiowa, as it was her first language. She was very knowledgeable in Kiowa culture, customs and traditions and loved sharing her knowledge. Della traveled all over the country attending various Pow Wows, and was welcomed by many tribes to share in their customs, ceremonies and celebrations. She was adopted into the Crow Tribe by the Birdinground family of Sampson and the late Elvira Birdinground.
Della attended Riverside Indian School where she learned her trade in culinary arts and became a cook at Concho Indian School and later retired from Riverside Indian School as Head Cook.
Della was a renowned shawl maker and loved gifting others with her talent. In 2019 she was a recipient of the AARP Oklahoma Honored Indian Elder Award.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Andele’ Doyebi, her sons Frankie, Bruce, and Jerry Doyebi, her brothers Joe Pappio Jr., Bill and Johnny Valliere, her sisters Jackie Valliere, Barbara Pappio Poe, and Marjorie Pappio; her grandchildren Robert Burch Jr., Jamie Burch, Frances Doyebi Sankey, Raymond Ace Butler, Nathaniel Butler and great grandchild Quinn Butler.
Survivors include:
Daughters:
Tommie Louise Doyebi of Carnegie, OK and Francine Worthington of El Reno, OK.
Grandchildren:
Chris Burch, Frankie Doyebi, Jr., Thomas Doyebi, Gary Worthington, Andele’ Worthington, Adele Doyebi, Jerrolyn Doyebi, JayDee Doyebi, Michelle Doyebi Thunderbull, Jason Doyebi, KayCee Doyebi, and Crystal Doyebi.
Great Grandchildren:
Janie Worthington, Asa Worthington, Mario Doyebi, Dylon Doyebi, Michael Doyebi, Steven Lonebear, Lance Lonebear, Jr., Karl Thunderbull Jr., Nathan Thunderbull, Kaydence Thunderbull, Marco Morales, Chase Doyebi, Azlynn Doyebi, Braydin Doyebi, Jerald Doyebi, Frankie Doyebi, Brett Doyebi, Charlotte Sankey, Ira Sankey Jr., TeeCee Sankey, Shane Doyebi, Phoenix Doyebi, and Raylen Butler
AND numerous great great grandchildren.
Viewing: Friday, August 7, 2020, 6:00 PM — 8:00 PM
Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie, OK
ONLY 10 people will be allowed in the Chapel at one time. Masks are required inside the Funeral Home.
Graveside Service: Saturday, August 8, 2020 10:00 AM
Carnegie Cemetery, Carnegie, OK
Under the direction of Ray & Martha’s Funeral Home, Carnegie, OK