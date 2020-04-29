Frances Elizabeth “Betty” Lewis Kriz was number 6 of 10 children born to John Sterling Lewis and Bessie Mixa Lewis. She was born on September 15, 1931, in rural Cotton County, Oklahoma. She passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord at the age of 88 on April 26, 2020 after battling with Alzheimer’s Disease.
Betty graduated from Geronimo High School at the age of 16 as the valedictorian of her class then attended Cameron State Agricultural College.
Betty married the love of her life, Jim Kriz, at Centenary United Methodist Church in Lawton on September 20, 1950. She began her career in insurance claims on a part-time basis while still a college student, being the Office Manager of a local insurance adjusting firm. Their first child, Stephen Mark, was born on May 25, 1955. Their second child, Karin Michelle, was born on April 11, 1961. In 1970, she began part-time employment with the Hartford Insurance Company but was promoted to Telephone Claim Representative in 1973 and then to Claim Manager in 1978. In early 1979, her office was the only one of 200 nationwide to receive a Distinguished Performance and then again in 1980. She was nominated to receive the General Manager’s Quality Award for the State of Oklahoma and subsequently received the National Award—the President’s Quality Award. While in Hartford, Connecticut, to receive this award, the home office wanted her to move to Hartford and be a member of the National team. While it was tempting to have an office in the Ivory Tower and be a big executive, money and prestige could not buy what she had at home with her husband and family. Then in late 1980, she was one of 12 to receive the International Award for ITT for “Uncommon Leadership and Creative Management,” and she and Jim were both invited to New York City for a week with all expenses paid and VIP treatment. Again, the pressure was on for her to move to Hartford and she again declined.
Jim and Betty built their dream retirement home in Lawton in 1982, then Jim retired from the U.S. Postal Service in 1983. From 1983 until his death in 1993, he pampered and took care of her and his family. His death was devasting to the family and especially to her. She continued to work until 1997 then retired.
After retirement, she stayed busy doing things with her family, whom she dearly loved. Whether it was watching Kourtney play tennis or Dustin show cattle, she was always there to support her family. They knew she loved them and was proud of them, no matter what was going on. When she was an active member of the Junior Service League, she began to dabble in decorating for their parties and luncheons and also decorating for church events. Her love of decorating continued into retirement and she would help with church functions, parties, and other events, often purchasing the decorations on her own that were to be used. She loved working in her yard and always had it looking picture perfect. She loved to host events such as showers and parties at her house and in her backyard. She enjoyed being a board member of the Lawton Athletic Foundation, and they would raise money for the youth of Lawton by organizing golf tournaments and other fundraisers. Jim and Betty joined First United Methodist Church in Lawton in the 1950’s, and she was an active member up until 2012. By that time, she had developed Alzheimer’s Disease and was no longer able to attend on a regular basis.
Survivors include her son, Stephen, and his wife Donna; her granddaughter, Kourtney Aller (Ryan); her grandson Dustin Kriz (Jennifer); and 4 great-grandchildren: Noah and Nathan Aller and Mikaylee and Emmerson Kriz. She is also survived by her sister, Margie Schlapbach, and two brothers, Russell Lewis (Margaret) and Bill Lewis, and several nieces, nephews, and other extended family members. She was preceeded in death by her parents; her husband; her daughter; two sisters — Thelma Stewart and Alma Frazier; and four brothers — Hank Lewis, Harvey Lewis, Arthur Lewis, and John Lewis.
A private family graveside service will occur on Wednesday at Sunset Memorial Gardens with plans for a public memorial service at a later date.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.