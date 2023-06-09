Funeral service for Frances Corine Roberts will be 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 10, 2023 in Grace Hall at First United Methodist Church with Rev. Sean Cho, pastor officiating.
Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Gardens under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Corine Roberts, age 93, of Lawton, died Wednesday, June 7, 2023 in Lawton. She was born Oct. 28, 1929 on the Smith-Lee Farm south of Bennington in Bryan County to Francis Taft Haggard and Cora Lou Henderson Haggard.
At the age of four she moved with her family to Telephone, Texas, where she attended school through her sophomore year of high school. The family returned to Oklahoma where she graduated from Bokchito High School at the age of 16. She attended Southeastern State College (now) University and graduated in three years at the age of 19. She received two Life Certificates the last year they were given, one to teach elementary grades 1-8 and one to teach business in high school.
She received her Masters Degree in Adult Education from the University of Oklahoma in 1985.
She began her teaching career at Beames Dependent School in Bryan County in the fall of 1949. She taught in Cache, military schools in France and retired with 35 years of experience, 26 of those in Lawton at Brockland Elementary.
Corine married Gloyd Roberts on June 15, 1952 in Lawton. They had 62 wonderful years together traveling and enjoying the military life. Their lives were complete when their only child, Bruce who was born in France.
Corine was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Lawton for more than 50, a member of Kappa Kappa Iota, Delta Kappa Gamma, Oklahoma Education Association, Oklahoma Retired Educators Association and the Order of the Eastern Star, where she served as Worthy Matron in 1995 and was the organist for 15 years.
She enjoyed volunteering and received her 100 hour pin for volunteer teaching at the Comanche County School for the Handicapped in 1965. She was listed in the 1976 edition of Outstanding Leaders in Elementary and Secondary education. She served on the Rainbow Board for many years and was awarded the Grand Cross of Color. She volunteered at Comanche County Memorial Hospital for 23 years and also at her church for many years.
She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents, a sister, Retha Jean Cole, a sister-in-law, Ina Roberts, and brothers-in-law, Boyd Cole, Edward Hennessee, C.C. Roberts and Woodie Roberts.
Survivors include a son, Bruce Roberts and his wife, Julie Roberts; two grandchildren: Nicholas Roberts and Katherine Roberts; a sister, Edna Hennessee; a brother, Paul Haggard and his wife, Doris Jean; nieces: Karen Alviso and Mark, JoLynn Godwin and Brian and Brenda Cummings; nephews: Steven Cole, John Haggard, Robert Haggard and Mac, Paul Hennessee and Rebecca and David Hennessee; seven grand nieces and nephews: Brandon, Ann Catherine, Lauren, Vanessa, Chloe, Ande and Audrey.
Memorial contributions may be made to First United Methodist Church, Lawton, or to the charity of the donor’s choice.