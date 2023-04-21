TEMPLE — Graveside services at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., Gary Thurman officiating.

Frances Modena (Ezzell) Cobb was born to Charlie Roy Ezzell and Edith Mae (Gandy) Ezzell on Feb. 2, 1928, two and a half miles East of Temple, OK, and departed this life in Duncan, OK, April 19, 2023, at the age of 95 years, 2 months and 17 days.

