TEMPLE — Graveside services at the Temple Cemetery, Temple, OK, Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 10:30 a.m., Gary Thurman officiating.
Frances Modena (Ezzell) Cobb was born to Charlie Roy Ezzell and Edith Mae (Gandy) Ezzell on Feb. 2, 1928, two and a half miles East of Temple, OK, and departed this life in Duncan, OK, April 19, 2023, at the age of 95 years, 2 months and 17 days.
Frances grew up East of Temple where she attended Donley School through the 6th grade. She then went to Temple Schools through the 8th grade, finishing through the 11th at Walters. She married Kenneth Cobb on May 18, 1946, in Walters and to the union 3 children were born.
She helped Kenneth with raising cattle, farming and custom harvesting for many years. She loved watching Texas Rangers baseball, sewing, reading the paper and most of all, her trips to the beauty shop. Frances was a member of the Temple Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kenneth in 2005; and a sister, Clara Bills.
Survivors include 2 sons, Kent Cobb and LoRee of the Waurika Lake area, Lynn Cobb and Darlene of Comanche, OK; a daughter, Gail Pruett and Lonnie of Snyder, OK; 5 grandchildren, Rhonna Elliott, Stoney Cobb and Monica, Lori Pruett, Brent Pruett and Lisa, and Shane McClennen; 10 great grandchildren, Cole, Hunter, Ty, Macee, Leah, Bethanne, Brentlee, Spencer and Bradon; 4 great-great-grandchildren, Cade, Korrah, Eli and Emery Louis; a brother-in-law, Ed Bills of Lawton, OK; other relatives and many friends.