Floyd Wayne “Buba” Brown, a long-time resident of East Lawton and Geronimo, died peacefully at home on Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022 at the age of 61.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Letitia Baptist Church, 2606 OK-65, Lawton, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 with Pastor Lance Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Letitia Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022