Floyd Wayne “Buba” Brown, a long-time resident of East Lawton and Geronimo, died peacefully at home on Tuesday Sept. 20, 2022 at the age of 61.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at Letitia Baptist Church, 2606 OK-65, Lawton, at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, 2022 with Pastor Lance Smith, officiating. Burial will follow at Letitia Baptist Cemetery under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home. Visitation will be at the funeral home from 4 p.m. 7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022
Buba was born on Oct. 19, 1960 in Lawton to the late Floyd and Frances Brown.
Buba grew up in Lawton and he enjoyed playing sports, riding bulls, and racing motorcycles. Buba married Donna Dezell on June 1, 1984 and they had their two sons, Casey and Clay. He spent many years coaching his sons in all of their youth sports. He also had a passion for horses, rodeos, and was an avid team roper. Over the course of his life, he worked in various areas of construction to include, marble work, masonry, remodeling, building, and trim carpentry. The skills he acquired enabled him to start a successful construction business, B & G Construction, where he worked many years with his partner, Don Giles. He then worked many years with his friend, Don Shelton and both his sons, who now own their own construction business.
Buba is survived by his wife, of the home; two sons and daughters-in-law: Casey and Jenifer Brown, of East Lawton, and Clay and Brook Brown, of Geronimo; he was blessed with seven loving grandchildren: Macin, Peyton, Brayton, Bryar, Landry, Sutton and Blakelyn Brown; four sisters: Barbara and Stevie Ryans, Mary and Dennis Sullivan, Eva Brown and Roberta Williams, Lawton; two brothers: Mike Brown and Kerwin ‘Pecos’ and Sandy McFarland, Lawton; many wonderful nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, and brothers and sister, Maurice Brown, JB McFarland, and Betty Kirtley.
Buba was a fun loving, giving and caring soul and would help anyone with anything they needed or wanted. He was the most loving husband, father, papa, uncle, brother, and friend you could ask for. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.