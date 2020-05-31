Floyd Timothy “Tim” Bennett, 65, of Topeka, Kansas, formerly of Lawton, Oklahoma, passed away Thursday, May 28, 2020.
He was born May 19, 1955, in Munich, Germany, the son of Willis “Benny” and Thelma Timothy (Owen) Bennett. He was a graduate of Indiahoma High School, Indiahoma, OK.
Tim was a pressman employed by the Lawton Constitution Newspaper in Lawton Oklahoma and later for Southwest Publishing in Topeka.
Tim married to Noweta Tinker Bennett. They later divorced. He married Melissa Gordon. They were later divorced. He married Patsy Ferguson on May 18, 1990 in Ft. Smith, Arkansas. She survives in Topeka. Other survivors include four children, Barbara Bennett of Ulysses, KS, Amanda (Michael) Frickie of Cache, OK, Joseph (Tiffany) Tomczek of Delcambre, LA and David (Julie) Tomczek of Topeka; 13 grandchildren, Mariah (Del) and Shania Tinoco, Ivan, Adrian and Raeghan Escobedo, Zach (Kelsey), Matthew and Hayley Frickie, Riley Tallent (Tomczek), Mason Tomczek and Zoe, Tatum and Saige Trent; four great-grandchildren, Anniston, Judah and Kendall Frickie and Londyn Smith; his brother, Larry (Fran) Bennett of Indiahoma, OK; his nephew, Sam Bennett; his sister, Lucille Boring of Chatsworth, GA; his nephews, Johnny and Mitchell; and his niece, Tammy. He also raised Lindsay Early and Ronald Early as his own children.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a granddaughter Tatyana Escobedo; his sister, Dora Inez Bennett; his nephew, Willis Bennett; his brother, Eddie Bennett; and his sister-in-law, Theresa Bennett.
Tim enjoyed family, Minnesota Vikings football and NASCAR.
Honoring his request, cremation is planned. A memorial ceremony will be held at a later date in Indiahoma, Oklahoma. Dove Cremations and Funerals, Southwest Chapel in Topeka is assisting the family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Helping Hands Humane Society, 5720 SW 21st, St. Topeka, KS 66604 or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To leave a message for the family online, please visit www.DoveTopeka.com.