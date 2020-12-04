Funeral service for Floyd “Pete” Leon Evans, 82, of Fletcher, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 at the Fletcher First Baptist Church. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery under the direction of the Fletcher Funeral Home. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Thursday and Friday from 9a.m. until 8 p.m. The family will be greeting friends Friday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Pete was called home to be with God on Nov. 26, 2020. He was born Sept. 21, 1938 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Oscar and Helen Evans. He was raised as a tough Wyoming cowboy, and grew up as the baby of the family with three older brothers and two older sisters. He found work in his youth sheering sheep, hauling hay, driving teams of horses pulling a “hay wagon” for a nickel a day, and driving trucks. Pete developed a love for animals and the farm life and enjoyed hunting in the Wyoming mountains with his brothers, sisters, and friends. He graduated from Pinedale High School in Pinedale Wyoming and began his studies at the University of Wyoming, where he graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering in 1961. Through college he worked as a gas pump attendant, and with the Wyoming Game and Fish. Soon after graduation, he joined the Army as a 2nd Lieutenant. Pete served during the Cuban Crisis and served a hardship tour in Turkey. He then went on to attend the University of Texas at El Paso, where he graduated with a M.S. in Computer Science. Pete acquired a class Q security clearance – one of the highest held clearance levels in relation to national security. He also helped write the computer program that operates the attachment points on the International Space Station. Pete met Sharon on a blind date in Lawton in June of 1965, and they were married in Ft. Sill on Oct. 15, 1965. He retired from the military as a Lieutenant Colonel in 1981. His hobbies included traveling to watch his grandchildren play sports, gathering hay for his cows and horses, playing golf, attending family reunions, working on the computer writing programs, having communion with wife Sharon, and skype meetings with his brothers and sisters every Sunday! At 82 years old, he continued to work hard every day doing company bookwork, filing paperwork, and continuing to be a rock for his family. He was a humble, kind, loving, hardworking, intelligent, and special man. He will be loved and missed by all who were blessed to meet him, especially his family! We love you papa. “Be strong and courageous. Do not be afraid; do not be discouraged, for the LORD your God will be with you wherever you go. — Joshua 1:9”.
Survivors include his wife Sharon Evans; brother Jack Evans and wife Beverly; sister Evelyn Lohman; sister-in-law Helen Evans; children: Tammy Zukerman and husband Chuck, Toni Thornton and husband Randy, Angelica Evans, Pamela Gomez and husband Uziel, Amanda Karbowski and husband Evan, Jose Evans; grandchildren Josh Zukerman, Justin Evans, Tyler Zukerman, Brooke Zukerman, Sara Zukerman, Blake Baxter, Alanna Gomez, Gavin Gomez, Isaac Soto Evans, Bianca Karbowski, Amelia Karbowski, Aaliyah Evans, Addie Evans; great-grandchildren Skyler Halbrooks, Brody Zukerman, Holden Zukerman, Cheyenne Evans
He is preceded in death by his parents Oscar and Helen Evans; brothers Dick Evans and Bob Evans; sister Treva Button and husband Ralph.
