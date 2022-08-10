Floyd Pekah, 80, of Cyril went to be with his Heavenly Father on Aug. 4, 2022. Floyd was born in Lawton, to Albert Levi and Mary Pekah on July 17, 1942.
Floyd was raised in Cache by his grandparents, David and Evelyn Tahpay. He married Glenna Wahnee Arkeketa in 1956. They had the honor of loving each other for 66 years. For a little over 20 of those years, they traveled back and forth to New York State. Floyd had a love for Native American dances. He performed at places like Magic Forest Lake George in New York and for cadets at Fort Sill. He also portrayed Ten Bears in Medicine Lodge. They finally settled down in Cyril, where they raised their daughter, Lannie, from a very young age. He also had a spotted Appaloosa horse named Major that he was proud of.
He is survived by his wife of the home, Glenna; daughter, Lannie Dushane Pewenofkit; sister, Evelyn Bonilla; brothers: Cruse Pekah and Proy (Indian brother); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his biological parents; grandparents that raised him; three children: Paul “George” Blackowl; Margeret Rose “Bitta” Thomas, and Thomas Wayne Keahbone; sisters: Wanda, Lydia, Easter, Mary, and Linda; brothers: Leroy, James, and Winston.
All services will be officiated by Bill Voker and held at Little Washita with an all-night wake starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 9, 2022. Funeral service at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022, burial to follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.