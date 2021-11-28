Funeral service for Floyd Leonard Martin will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 at the First Baptist Church in Apache with Rev. Jon Syverson, pastor officiating.
Burial with military honors will follow in Fairview Cemetery, Apache under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral home.
Floyd L. Martin left his earthly home on Nov. 26, 2021 to join his wife of 71 years and two sons in their heavenly home. He was born at the foot of the slick hills west of Apache on Sept. 3, 1926 to Hollis Maxwell and Ona Martin. Floyd was the youngest of the five Martin children. All of his life was lived in Apache. After graduating from Apache High School, Floyd, like most of his generation, waited for his induction into the United States Army.
After serving his country, Floyd returned home to marry his high school sweetheart, Dora Eleene Smith, on July 13, 1947. The following year on July 13, 1948, a daughter, Sheila was welcomed into his world. Sons Shelby Leonard and Sherril Don were born on June 8, 1951, and August 21, 1953.
Floyd worked hard to provide for his family, spending almost 20 years working for Dolese Brothers at Richard Spur, followed by a short time at Larrance Tank and Industrial Electric. His final 20 years of outside employment were at Fort Sill as a high voltage electrician. During all those years and beyond he farmed, working cattle until he was 87 years old. Even after he officially retired he continued to mow grass and haul it off with debris from the various storms that blew through Apache.
In his younger days, Floyd served as the President of the Apache Jaycees and a term on the Apache City Council. A quiet man of few words, when he spoke most people listened. One of his proudest moments was when a person appeared before the Board and said, “If Mr. Martin said it, it is true!”
Even though he would never talk about that moment, he was proud that his words had mattered.
He had a wicked and sneaky sense of humor. Just ask some of his friends at the Apache Senior Citizens Center. They would be glad to tell you a few Floyd Martin tales. If they were still with us, some of his former neighbors could elaborate on his escapades. Even his grandchildren helped with many of his pranks.
A member of the First Baptist Church of Apache, he would help with whatever needed to be done. Before his health started to fail, he could be found working in the office on Sundays.
The last of the original Hollis Martin family to settle in Apache before statehood, Floyd was preceded in death by his wife, sons, parents, brothers Howard and Ernest, and sisters Ella McDaniel and Helen Whitaker.
Mourning his loss, while remembering his long and full life are his daughter, Sheila Fountain, and daughter-in-law Toya Martin; seven grandchildren: April Davis (Eric); Robbie Martin (Michelle); Klint Fountain; Cari Clodfelter (Mike); Misty Patterson (Marco); Nikki Davis (Joe); and Kliff Fountain (Tricia); 12 great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Dr. Brian Birdwell, the staff of Promise Care, the staff of Chateau of Lawton and Sam Goshn for the excellent care given to Floyd during his last days.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com