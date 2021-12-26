On Dec. 14, 2021, Floyd Everett Lamar passed without regrets from a world of love and beauty to one of everlasting peace. He spent his last days surrounded by the family who will miss him terribly. His final night was an intimate celebration of life, reading of scripture, prayer, family stories and laughter. And though he was unable to take part, those with him believe he could hear and was silently laughing along. He died as he lived, in the company of his beloved wife, Pat.
Everett was born at the home of his grandparents Barney and Rose Moser in Caddo County on Jan 14,1938, to Floyd Elzie and Opal Agnes (Moser) Lamar. He grew up as a part of the post war generation that could saddle a horse, fix a tractor, and build a nation. Though he left the farm at 18, in his heart he was always a cowboy. He attended a one room school through eighth grade and graduated high school in Sterling, in 1956 as one of a class of 19, many of whom he remained close to until his death. Everett’s life took on new meaning when he met the love of his life, Patricia Jean Tyler at Cameron College in Lawton. They would marry within a year and have a child by the next, with an eventual total of three children to whom he meant the world.
Everett found the Lord at the age of 45 through the persistent nudging of Pat and the grace of Jesus Christ. He was a 24 year member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Weatherford, where he had served as elder, and where some of his proudest Sunday mornings saw three pews taken up by his offspring and their families.
An engineer to his core, Everett was laconic and logical, practical and direct. He didn’t say a lot but his word, once given, was unbreakable. He wanted things to make sense and would persevere until they did. He had strong opinions but could admit his errors and never held a grudge. Described as “a man without guile” by those who knew him, Everett was straightforward: What you saw was what you got. And we loved what we saw for almost eighty-four years.
Everett is preceded in death by his parents, Elzie and Opal, and by a brother Walter Lee (Joy) Lamar.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Pat, and by his children: Marla Kim Lamar; Carla Bruno (Stephen), and Mike Lamar (Alicia), as well as by brother, R.B. Lamar (Maria) and sister, Linda Rose Coleman (Larry). The rest of the family, of whom he was so proud, includes ten grandchildren: Christi (Bruno) Beninati; Joshua Bruno; Todd Bruno; Sarah (Sheedy) Restrepo; Lindsey (Sheedy) Beck; Nick Lamar; Hannah Lamar Gibson; Catherine Sheedy; Matthew Sheedy Lamar; Jacqueline Lamar; and nine great-grandchildren. His heart also held room for many other extended family members: uncles and aunts including Wallace Lamar and Rose and Vester Patterson, nieces and nephews, Pat’s family including Louise Tyler and Marilyn (Tyler) Wisdom, cousins whom he considered as much his as hers, and many friends, some still with us and many others he has now gone to visit.
Brilliant and analytical, Everett was robbed of his intellect in his last years by dementia, but his family remembers him as he lived: with a booming voice and a powerful physical presence, hugging his grandchildren, fixing a car (with much complaining in the Texas heat), drinking iced tea, teaching his children and then grandchildren to drive (more complaining), hunting dove in September (so happy to be outside there was no complaining even if the birds weren’t flying), doing math for fun, sitting horseback (the place he always looked most comfortable), or sleeping in his recliner. Even as he faded, he never lost his humor or his compassion, or his affection for Pat, to whom he was still saying in the last minutes before the stroke that finally took his life, “come on over and sit with me, Love”.
No service is scheduled, but a celebration of life is planned for July 26, 2022 at the Holy City Chapel in the Wichita Mountains Wildlife Refuge, where Pat and Everett were married in 1957.
Goodbye Everett, you will be missed but not forgotten.