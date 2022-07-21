Flossie Ellen (Ryan) Crouse, 97, passed away on July 14, 2022 at her home in Eldorado. Flossie was born on March 10, 1925 in Loveland, to Barney Lee and Viola May (Fawley) Ryan. Flossie married Lawrence E. (Pete) Crouse on April 5, 1946 in Ripley. Flossie received her B.S. from Central State College in Edmond, which is now University of Central Oklahoma and then went on to receive her M.A. in Business Education from Arizona State University in 1964.
Flossie is survived by her children: Cleta Towner of Sharon, Kansas; Linda Hedt (Mike) of Washington; Larry Crouse (Karen) of Eldorado, and Sheila Crouse-Hackler of Apache Junction, Arizona; sister, Revonda Buchanon of Grandfield; six grandsons; five granddaughters; one step grandson; one step granddaughter; 13 great-grandchildren; two step great-granddaughters; two great great-granddaughters and one great great-grandson. Flossie was preceded in death by her husband Pete; parents Barney and Viola and three brothers.
Visitation will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 24, 2022 at Heritage Funeral Home, 206 E. Central Ave., El Dorado. On Monday July 25 at 2 p.m. Flossie will be interred at Fort Sill Post Cemetery, 900 Donnelly Rd, Fort Sill. Anybody that would like to attend the graveside is asked to meet the funeral coach at 1:30 p.m. at the Love’s Travel Store, 24169 OK-49, Lawton, from there we will process to the cemetery on base.
Memorial donations may be made to a food bank or your choice in Flossie’s name.