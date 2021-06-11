Flora Mae Kruska was born on the Brinkman family farm on July 12, 1926, to James B. and Bertie Lee Samples Warner. She was the fourth of nine Warner children who attended Brinkman schools. She was baptized in the Brinkman Baptist Church in 1939. She married the love of her life, O.C. Kruska, on Feb. 11, 1945, and graduated from Brinkman High School later in the spring. Flora Mae was confirmed into the Granite Lutheran Church in 1948.
Flora Mae and O.C. reared their four children on the Kruska farm south of Granite. They lived there until 1979 when they moved into the town of Granite. Flora Mae gave total support to her husband who was a lifelong farmer, and she was a full-time mother and cheerleader for her children. She was continually active at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Granite where she helped with the altar guild, sang in the choir, and provided support to any women’s activity in the church.
Flora Mae was named Dibbie by the first of her eight grandchildren. All the grands and their friends loved her and called her Dibbie or Dibbie Mae. They always wanted to go visit because she served the best fried chicken, chicken fried steak, okra, black-eyed peas, pies, banana pudding and any other delicious foods they wanted to eat. She was known for being able to put together a wonderful meal at a moment’s notice if any of her family showed up unexpectedly, and she made it look easy.
After their children were raised, Flora Mae enjoyed traveling with O.C., friends, and other family members. They took many interesting trips around the U.S.
Flora Mae moved to Tamarack Assisted Living in Altus, in 2016, and moved to The Courtyards at Magnolia Creek Assisted Living in March, 2021. She went to be with her Lord on June 6, 2021, while living at The Courtyards.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James B. and Bertie Lee Samples Warner; husband, O.C. Kruska; and her siblings and spouses: J. B. Warner Jr.; Carl and Lavada Warner; Iris and Pete Carver; Noble Warner; Faye and J. B. Henley; Donnie Warner; Wanda Belle, and her husbands: Darrel Horne and Chuck Dewees. She was also preceded in death by grandchildren: Vikki Kotara and Jason Kruska, and grandson-in-law, David Wilhelm.
Flora Mae is survived by her four children and their spouses: Paul and Mary Kruska of Altus; Deanna and Bryant Reeves of Willow; Carol Ann and Howard Terry of Blair, and Jeannie and Ted Strickland of Edmond; grandchildren and spouses: Susan Wilhelm of Norman; Jennifer Woodward of Norman; Dr. Jarrett and Chrystle Kruska of Enid; Nick and Carrah Terry of Blair; Bridget and Bennie Gatewood of Edmond; and Brenda Kimble of Edmond. She also has 15 great-grandchildren, and four great great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother and spouse, Earl and Jewel Warner, and three sisters-in law: Karen Warner, Erlene Marsh, and Joy Warner, many nieces and nephews, and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brinkman Cemetery, the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, Granite, or the church or charity of your choice.
Public viewing will begin Sunday, June 13, 2021 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Peoples Cooperative Funeral Home located a 1400 W. Main, Lone Wolf, Oklahoma.
Services for Flora Mae are scheduled for Monday, June 14, 2021, 10 a.m. at the St. John’s Lutheran Church in Granite. A private interment will follow at St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery in Granite.
Online condolences for Flora Mae can be made by visiting www.peoplescooperativefuneralhome.com