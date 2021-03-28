Funeral service for retired First Sgt. Richard “Rick” Lowry, 78, of Lawton will be at 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 31, 2021, at Lawton Ritter Gray Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Doug Passmore, pastor of First Baptist East, officiating.
Mr. Lowry passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home surrounded by his family.
Viewing will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021 from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. and Tuesday, March 30, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. with a special viewing and visitation for family and friends from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.
Rick was born on April 25, 1942, in Omaha, Nebraska. He was raised in Neosho, Missouri, the oldest of eight children, by his parents, Floyd “Buck” and Helen Jean (Somo) Petty. After high school, Rick joined the United States Army in the 101st Airborne as an Airborne Ranger, serving two tours in Germany, one tour in Korea, and one tour in Vietnam. He was also a drill sergeant serving as the NCOIC of the Drill SGT Academy at Fort Sill, OK. He received many awards and medals including the National Defense Service Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Parachutist Badge, Vietnam Service Medal with two service stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross Unit Citation with Palm, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, Bronze Star Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, fifth Award, two Overseas Service Bars, Army Service Ribbon, second Award, Non-Commissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon-3 Expert (Rifle M-16). Rick married Gail Marie McNeely on August 18, 1960 in Neosho, Missouri and upon his retirement on Aug. 31, 1982, with 22 years of dedicated service they made Lawton their home.
He owned and operated Brakefast Brake and Alignment and later worked civil service at Fort Sill. Rick was a NCRA late model race car and motorcycle driver who inspired his son to drive race cars. In his younger years, he was a Golden Glove boxer. He enjoyed brewing beer and making wine and building smokers and cookers for his family and friends. He was a champion of all he did. He was a 50-year fan of the Kansas City Chiefs. He loved his time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his wife, Gail, of the home; his daughter and son-in-law, Tammy and David Laughy, of Lawton; his son and daughter-in-law, Bobby and Cheryl Lowry, of Yukon, Okla; three sisters and their spouses: Patty Sue and David Reeder, of Webb City, MO, Nancy O’Neal, of Webb City, Mo., and Karen and Larry Ellison, of Lakehill, Texas; his grandchildren and their spouses: Aleisha Thorne and Trent McCool, Shannon and Bill Cook, Lauren Laughy, Tara and Chet Cunningham, Heather Lowry, Ricky McCarty and Christina Schutz, Lauren and Ryan Rogers, Aubrey McCarty and Dylan Engbrock, Colton Lowry, Kaylee Lowry, and Sadie Davis; his great grandchildren: Brayden Beardsley, Ariah Beardsley, Racelyn Claxton, Rosalie McCool, Josiah Cook, Abigail Rogers, Charlotte Cunningham, Ryker Claxton, and Tatum Engbrock. He is also survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews; and a host of loving friends including Ronnie Gunn Sr. and George Reeves.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Robert Petty and Bucky Petty; and his sisters, Kathy Dixon and Sara Varenhorst; and special friends, Bill Tupin and Tom McColloch.
