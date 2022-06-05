Raymond Leonard Perry Sr., knocked on Heaven’s Door Friday, May 27, 2022, 07:38 a.m.
His Lord said unto him, Well done, thou good and faithful servant...
This precious man of God was born on April 9, 1951, in Detroit, Michigan to the proud parents of William and Emma Perry. He was the second eldest child of eight children. He attended Detroit Public Schools — Esther Brooks Elementary School, Ferry Elementary School, Harding Junior High School and graduated from Redford Senior High School in 1969. He attended Cameron University in Lawton, and graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Sociology.
Raymond worked at Harding Junior High School as a teacher’s aide and Brightmoor Community Center as a janitor as a teenager while attending school. He also worked for Ford Motor Company after graduating from high school; but being an adventurous young man, he decided to join the United States Army in 1971. His military career took him to tours of duty at Fort Sill; Fort Carson, CO; Nuremberg, Germany; Augsburg, Germany; Wiesbaden, Germany; and Fort Ord, CA. He retired as a First Sgt. in 1995 at Fort Sill.
The duty station at Fort Sill became a very special place to Raymond, because on Thursday, Nov. 22, 1974, Thanksgiving Day, he was introduced to a woman child and two little girls. Two years later on Friday, Feb. 6, 1976, SPC Raymond L. Perry, Verma L. Ward, Chanan and Stephanie became a family through matrimony. 46 years later and the addition of a son and brother, Raymond L. Perry Jr., (PJ), the unconditional love and marriage continued.
He became a Christian at a very young age and was baptized by his Uncle, Dr. Reverend Matthew Rutland Sr., New Missionary Baptist Church in Detroit, MI. He always displayed the Fruits of the Spirit in his daily walk. He was a Bethlehem Baptist Church Deacon for the Music, Youth, Hospitality and Benevolence Ministries. He always made himself available to assist others whenever he was called upon.
His love of God, family and friends were the joy of his life and was exemplified in his beautiful smile. He never met a stranger, there wasn’t anyone that he didn’t like according to his God Brother, Dr. Charles Owens, and everyone could attest to the fact that you never had to wonder what he was thinking because he had no filter; however, whatever he said there were no malice intended and more than likely it was what everyone else was thinking.
First Sgt. retired Raymond L. Perry Sr. leaves behind, but never to be forgotten, his wife of 46 years, Verma Perry; his daughters: Chanan (Kevin) Gridiron, Arroyo Grande, CA; Stephanie Perry, Oklahoma City; and Son Raymond L. Perry Jr. (Michelle), Lawton; seven grandchildren: Kevin Garrett Gridiron Jr., Arroyo Grande, CA; Nicole Gridiron, Arroyo Grande, CA; Zia Spear, Oklahoma City; Verma L. Perry, Ortega (Edgar), Duncan; Annalisa Luna, Lawton; Ariellyn Shrewsberry, San Diego, CA; six great-grandchildren; six brothers and sisters: Alvis Perry Sr, (Queen), Detroit, MI; Kevin Perry, Cleveland, OH; Janice Freeman Perry, Detroit, MI; Clarence Perry (Denise), Detroit, MI; Sandra Perry Houston, Warner Robins, GA; Dorothea Daniels (Dale), Detroit, MI; two sisters-in-law: Hazel Spriggs, Lawton, and Barbara Ward, Oklahoma City and a host of loving nieces and nephews.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, William Sr. and Emma Perry; his beloved grandson, Raymond L. Perry III (Trae); and his oldest brother, William Perry Jr. (Carolyn).
Services will be Wednesday, June 8, 2022 at 11 a.m., at Bethlehem Baptist Church, Lawton.
Burial will be Tuesday, June 14, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
Services in the care of Howard-Harris Funeral Services 1005 SW C Ave Lawton, OK.