Private family service for First Sgt. (Retired) Nathaniel G. “Nate” Washington will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial with full military honors will be 11 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin. Friends are invited to attend the graveside portion of the service.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
Due to the current health situation with COVID-19, all visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when possible.
On Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021 First Sgt. (Retired) Nathaniel Gene “Nate” Washington, loving husband, father, grandfather, leader, mentor, and friend departed from his earthly home during his hospitalization at Integris Baptist Medical Center in Oklahoma City.
First Sgt. (Retired) Nathaniel Gene “Nate” Washington, 73, of Lawton, was born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, in Feb. of 1948 to Cynthia and Louis Washington Jr. Nate joined the Army in 1968 and served his country with honor and integrity for over 22 years. Nate’s military awards include: Meritorious Service Medal w/First Oak Leaf Cluster, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Army Good Conduct Medal-7, Vietnam Service Medal w/Four Bronze Service Stars, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon w/Numeral Three, Overseas Service Bars-2, Noncommissioned Officer Professional Development Ribbon-3, Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry w/Palm, Drill Sergeant Identification Badge, and the Expert Badge (rifle M16).
After retirement from the military, Nate briefly worked at Midwest Furniture before turning his attention to advancing his education. Nate attended Great Plains Technology Center where he received his Masonry and Tiling Certifications in November 1992 and launched his own successful tiling business.
Nate was a member of the Masonic Lodge where he held numerous leadership positions including Past Master of Rising Star Lodge #18, member of Golden Limit Consistory #133, Past Potentate of Menes Temple #32 Prince Hall Affiliate.
In April of 1999, Nate became a lifetime member of The Vietnam Veterans of America. He contributed his leadership skills to the Vietnam Veterans of America where he served as president of chapter 751 and as Oklahoma State Council President. He received the Veteran’s Hero Award September of 2010 and earned a Certificate of Recognition for his services to America’s Disabled Veterans October of 2015. Serving veterans was one of his greatest passions.
Nate was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed getting into mischief on his Polaris and he absolutely loved hunting and fishing; but above all else, Nathaniel treasured and loved his family. His greatest joy was spending time with those he loved and those times will live in our hearts forever.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cynthia and Louis Washington Jr.; and five sisters: Mary Alice, Patricia, Marie, Brenda, and Tasha.
He is survived by his wife Deloris, who was his high school sweetheart and best friend for over 53 wonderful years, and his two daughters: Erica and husband Tommie Walker of Elgin; and Farria and husband Donnell Finley of Atlanta, Georgia; and six grandchildren who were his pride and joy. Grandchildren include: Patience Walker (fiancé James Snow); Tommie Walker Jr.; Elias Nathaniel Walker; Jaidyn Mae Finley; Taris Finley; and Mattias Finley. He was also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and countless dear friends.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com