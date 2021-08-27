Private family service for First Sgt. (Retired) Nathaniel “Nate” G. Washington will be 9:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 30, 2021. The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Burial with military honors will be 11 a.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin. Friends are invited to attend the graveside portion of the service.
Family will greet friends from 5-7 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Due to the current health situation with COVID-19, all visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when possible.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com