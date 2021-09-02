Funeral service for First Sgt. (Retired) Louis Pierre will be at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 4, 2021, in the Saint James Baptist Church, Lawton, with Rev. James R. Taylor, Pastor and Rev. A.B. Thomas Associate Pastor of the Saint James Baptist Church, Lawton, eulogist.
Services will be livestreamed on the Saint James Baptist Church Facebook page use the following FB link: Saint James Baptist Church Lawton.
Burial with full military honors will be 10 a.m., Tuesday Sept. 7, 2021, at Fort Sill National Cemetery Elgin, under the direction of the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home. Friends are invited to attend the graveside portion of the service.
Family will greet friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Due to the current health situation with COVID-19, all visitors are asked to wear a mask and maintain social distancing when possible.
On Sunday, Aug. 29, 2021, First Sgt. (Retired) Louis Pierre, loving husband, father, grandfather, pastor, leader, mentor, and friend transitioned from earth to the everlasting.
First Sgt. (Retired) Louis Pierre, 79, of Lawton, was born in Natchitoches, Louisiana, on Nov. 13, 1941, to Joe and Mary Love Pierre. Louis joined the Army in 1961 and proudly served his country with honor and integrity for over 28 years. Louis was a highly decorated soldier receiving numerous military awards and many titles. His duties as a Drill Sergeant were one of the most challenging and rewarding assignments.
Louis always had a plan. He met and married Quinndearest Smith on March 31, 1972 in Alexandria, Virginia and to this union three sons were born. He received his early education in the Louisiana Public School system. After retirement from the military, in 1994 he obtained his bachelors of degree from Cameron University and worked 22 years at Job Corps before retiring again. God also had a plan. Louis was an accomplished orator. Preaching and teaching God’s Holy word was his calling and passion. Until his health prohibited; he was Assistant Pastor at Saint James Baptist Church. He exceptionally taught bible study, was a mentor to all especially the youth with the scripture as the bow tie. He and the Late Deacon Jesse Greenlee Jr. formed and were the driving forces behind the successful nursing home ministry. The staff and residents were always eager to hear him preach. Their singing, words of encouragement and their presence was strengthening to the staff and residents
Louis was an avid Dallas Cowboy and OKC Thunder fan. He loved and treasured his family. The gathering with family, friends and fellowshipping with his Saint James family was his favorite pastime. His radiant smile would light up the atmosphere his unique comedy side was the lifeline. Side of peach cobbler with ice cream was always welcomed. “TODAY IS A GOOD DAY” was his motto. One of his favorite scriptures is: “I Have Fought A Good Fight, I Have Finished The Race, I Have Kept The Faith 2 Timothy 4:7-8.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe, and Mary Pierre; and five sisters: Rose Lee Pierre, Emma Pierre Buckner, Mattie LaCour, and Hattie Pierre.
He is survived by his loving devoted wife and best friend, Quinndearest, for over 50 wonderful years, and his three sons: Don & (Mellisa) Pierre of Oklahoma; Raschaan & (Anita) of Arkansas; Courtney (fiancé Onata) Pierre of Oklahoma; daughters: Weder and Pamela Pierre of Louisiana, and brother, RC Pierre Texas. He was also survived by eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild a host of relatives and countless dear friends.
