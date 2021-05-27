First Sgt. (Retired) Gina Mae Myers, passed away Saturday, May 22, 2021, at home in the care of Comanche County Memorial Hospice Care after a courageous battle with colon cancer. She was born Sept. 10, 1968 in Sheboygan, Wisconsin, to Larry L. Aschenbach and Harriet (Clements) Aschenbach. She married First Sgt. Curtis O. Myers on March 24, 1990 in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
First Sgt. Myers served in the U.S. Army for more than 20 years, retiring at Fort Sill in 2008. Her service awards included the Meritorious Service Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation Medal, Valorous Unit Award, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Medal, Southwest Asia Service Medal with Bronze, Global War on Terrorism Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, and Korean Defense Service Medal.
Gina also earned her Bachelor of Science in Social Psychology degree from the University of Maryland.
Following her retirement from the Army, Gina was active in her community. She was a member of the Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary, American Legion and was an active volunteer with Woodland Hills Elementary when her son was in school, and she also volunteered to prepare taxes for the Great Plains Improvement Foundation.
Gina loved her family very much and loved spending her time traveling with her husband and her son. Her summers after retirement were enjoyed at the lake camp in Upper Michigan surrounded by extended family. She loved the outdoors, her days were filled with activities that she enjoyed such as waterskiing, boating, adventuring in the woods, playing tennis, and beautifying her yard in her gardens. Gina loved the Green Bay Packers, and looked forward to football Sunday when you would hear her cheering LOUDLY “Go Pack Go” and catching up with her dad after the game. She had a love for animals from the time she was a little girl. She surprised her parents with animals that needed care when she brought home the likes of goats and chickens as well as her beloved dogs and cats. That love of animals remained with Gina throughout her life. She made a cat lover out of her husband when she couldn’t walk away from KitKat, her princess. Gina was an eternal optimist, especially throughout her battle with cancer. She always asked how you were, even on her worst days. Gina genuinely cared for people, she had a huge heart and offered love and support to everybody she knew. Gina will be dearly missed by her family, friends and all who knew her.
Gina was preceded in death by her father, Larry L. Aschenbach and three brothers: Gregory Scott Aschenbach, Chad Lester Aschenbach, and Larry Aschenbach Jr.
Gina is survived by her husband of 31 years, Curtis O. Myers and one son, Curtis M. Myers. She is also survived by her mother, Harriet E. Aschenbach, two brothers: Bradley W. Aschenbach (Sarah Lambert), Thomas L. Aschenbach (Kylie Stapleton) and two nieces: Tashiena M. Aschenbach and Alicia M. Aschenbach as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral service for First Sgt. (Retired) Gina Myers will be at 10 a.m., Friday, May 28, 2021 at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Lawton, with Rev. Dr. Sonja Tobey officiating.
The service may be viewed on Facebook Live at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, Lawton, OK.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Gina to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston (Gifts.mdanderson.org).