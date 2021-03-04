Finny Marshall was born in Wasserzell Germany on Feb. 6, 1935 to Alois and Theresia Mühling. She was given the name Adolfine Mühling but went by Finny. She was one of 12 children. She lived in Germany until 1970 when she came to the United States via marriage. She became a United States citizen in 2001, one of her proudest accomplishments. She had two children, Theresa Ella Marshall Buckner and the late Harold Powell Marshall.
She made her living as a housekeeper and was highly sought after because of her excellent work. However, she felt her most important job was caring for her son with Down Syndrome. She was his primary caretaker until he passed away on Feb. 16, 2021. She sacrificed her life to carry out the task God had given her to care for her handicapped son and she did it well. She earned great admiration and respect from those who knew her and had the privilege of observing her care for her son.
Finny joined Cameron Baptist in 1980. Her first visit there she responded to the Gospel and came to know the Lord. She remained a faithful member until she went to live with her daughter in 2017. She along with her good friend Erica Gibbs started the special education class there and she continued to teach it for many years. Her understanding of those with Down Syndrome, her kind and compassionate heart, and her sense of humor made her uniquely equipped for this ministry.
Her greatest joy was her grandchildren. When they were born, she became Oma (German for grandmother) and loved being a grandmother so much that became the name she was known by. She considered them her reward for her life of sacrifice. Her legacy of faith in God carries on through them.
Finny went to be with the Lord on Feb. 26, 2021, just 10 days after her beloved son went to be with the Lord. She was preceded in death by her parents and eight siblings and she is survived by her daughter, Theresa (Lamont) Buckner; her grandson, Austin Marshall Buckner; her granddaughter, Rosie Theresa Buckner; three sisters: Frieda Hubbard, Stilla Mühling and Loisi Hayes, and a host of family and friends who loved and admired her.
Funeral services for Finny Marshall will be on Friday, March 5, 2021 at Noon at Cameron Baptist Church with Pastor Mike Teel officiating, interment will follow at Highland Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.
