Memorial service for Faye Jantzen will be 1:30 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jim Roberts officiating.
Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery.
Faye Jantzen, age 84, Lawton, died Friday, January 31, 2020 in a local care center. She was born June 17, 1935 in Cheyenne, Oklahoma to Merle F. and Edith F. Andrews. She grew up in Cheyenne and attended Cheyenne High School. She married Ed Jantzen on May 21, 1954 in Cheyenne and they moved to Lawton in February of 1964. Ed preceded her in death on February 2, 2016.
Faye was a very hard worker. She had owned and operated a cleaning service as well as a “Pat Walker Salon” franchise located in Cache Road Square. She later worked as a housekeeper at Lawton First Assembly for many years. She was a member of Lawton First Assembly. She was a marvelous cook and will be remembered by her grandchildren and others as baking the “best” cinnamon rolls.
She is survived by her four sons, Larry Jantzen, Lawton, Lynn Jantzen and wife Margie, Alabama, Doug Jantzen, Fort Worth, Texas, and Barry Jantzen and wife Lisa, Oklahoma City; three grandchildren, Heather Green, Shawn Jantzen and Steve Jantzen; three great grandchildren, Shalaey Jantzen, Madison Jantzen and Jacquilyn Jantzen; one great great granddaughter, Kaylyn McCorkill; daughter-in-law, Linda Jantzen; sister, Damie Morris, Elk City, Oklahoma; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Her parents, a son, Dwayne Jantzen, brothers, Fred, Henry, J.E. and Cub Andrews, and sisters, Flora Mae Parks, Kiz Jeffcoat and Jo Derryberry, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to Teen Challenge, 19792 NW Cache Road, Cache, OK 73527.
