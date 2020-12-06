Graveside service for Faye Crook will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 in Crestview Memorial Park Cemetery, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Arrangements are under direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Faye Crook, age 92, Lawton died on Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. She was born Sept. 20, 1928 in Desdemona, Texas to Floyd and Edna Feightner. She grew up on a farm near Pauls Valley and was a graduate of Pauls Valley High School. She married Lewis Owensby who preceded her in death in 1979. She later married Raymond Crook who died in 2011.
Faye moved to Wichita Falls, Texas in 1959 and worked for City National Bank. She was one of the first female officers of the bank, retiring as a bank vice president. She later moved to Lawton in 1990. She was a member of Sullivan Village Church of Christ.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Corinne Owensby, Lawton; four grandchildren: Aaron Owensby, Kami Cullum, Craig King and Meagan Garibay; ten great-grandchildren and a soon to be born great-grandchild; and two great great-grandchildren.
Her daughter, Jan King, two brothers and one sister preceded her in death.
An online guest book and sympathy cards are available at www.beckerfuneral.com.