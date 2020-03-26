Private graveside services for Faye Baldas, 92, Lawton, OK, will be at the Walters Cemetery, Walters, OK, Thursday, March 26, 2020, Deacon David Bunch and Pastor Bill Schneider officiating under the direction of Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home.
Essie Faye (Swinford) Bunch Baldas was born to William Jackson and Holland Jane (McArty) Swinford on November 8, 1927. She was the last one born of the first set of triplets in Cotton County, delivered by Dr. Baker on a farm northeast of Walters, OK. She departed this life in Lawton, OK on March 23, 2020 at the age of 92 years, 4 months and 15 days.
Faye grew up east of Walters in the Valley View area and graduated as Valedictorian of Walters High School in 1946. She married Albert Vernon Bunch on January 1, 1949 at Letitia Baptist Church east of Lawton, making their home in Lawton. To this union, 2 children, David and Joveda, were born. Following Vernon’s death due to complication of an auto accident in 1956, Faye married Athas “Tom” Baldas on June 26, 1959 at Fort Sill, OK. To this union, a daughter, Pamela, was born. The family moved around with Tom’s military career, living in Lawton, Germany and finally Ft. Hood before Tom went to Vietnam during the war and the family returned to Lawton.
Early on, Faye worked for Southwestern Bell in Lawton for 17 years before choosing homemaking, which suited her well. She was a member of Eighth and Lee Church of Christ for many years. She enjoyed sewing, needle point, crocheting, quilting, ceramics and cooking. She was a bargain hunter and enjoyed garage sales and exploring any old place hoping for a find.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, Athas “Tom” in 2013; she was also preceded by her parents; 3 brothers, William Travis “Buster” Swinford, Ralph Jackson Swinford and triplet, Johnnie Ray Swinford; and 5 sisters, Cordelia Coy, Sadie Sipes, Claudie Mae Robbins, Louise Guthrie and Nellie June Foster.
Survivors include a son and 2 daughters, David Vernon Bunch and wife Anna Rebecca of Medicine Park, OK, Joveda Faye Bunch Ferrer (James Richard-Dec.) of Herndon, VA, and Pamela June Baldas Jensen and husband Frank of Lawton, OK; 2 sisters, Ethel Maurine Swinford Stubblefield of Pampa, TX and Jessie Mae Swinford Nail Jackson, triplet, of Burkburnett, TX; 7 grandchildren, Sarah Rebekah Smith and William “Bill” of Lawton, Holland Arnetta LaSorsa and Kevin of Lawton, James Richard Ferrer, Jr and wife Ja of Chiang Mai, Thailand, Katherine Faye Ferrer of Reston, VA, Jacqueline Grace Ferrer of Richmond, VA, Macy Faye Jensen and Ryan Spencer Jensen both of Lawton; 6 great grandchildren, Isabella, Alexander, Myka and Sawyer LaSorsa, and identical twins, Jack Ryler and John Kason Ferrer; a special niece, Carolyn Jane Sipes Merritt of Lawton (William Merritt-Dec.) and her daughter Heather Rhea Gridley of Albuquerque, NM; other relatives and friends.