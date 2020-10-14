Fagan Arnold Morris 55 of Muskogee went to his heavenly home on Monday October 12, 2020 with his loving family by his side.
Graveside service will be 11:00 A.m. Saturday October 17, 2020 AT Indiahoma IOOF Cemetery with James Ikner officiating. Burial will follow under the direction of Comanche Nation Funeral Home.
Visitation will be 11:00 A.M. until 4:00 P.M. at the funeral home on Thursday.
Fagan was born January 23, 1965 in Lawton to Bill and Mary Ellen (Tahchawwickah) Morris. He grew up and graduated from Indiahoma High School in 1983.
He was a proud member of the Comanche Nation of Oklahoma. He enjoyed ride around the countryside, fishing, driving tractors, operating his trackhoe, Coors Original and most of all driving his semi.
Fagan is survived by: three daughters and son in laws: Briana and Josh Wilson of Gilbert, Az., Aubrey and Kevin Beckman of Elgin and Emily Morris of Muskogee; grandkids: Aubriana, Garrett, Madison, Ayven, Kellen, Kyann and Kylan; Fiance: Angie Mckeen; her children: Kendra, Hailey and Kayden; her grandkids: Ryder, Lane and Carsyn; sisters and brother in laws: Janice Cartwright of Tulsa, Amelia Sipe of Shattuck, Donzetta Ikner of Indiahoma, Marcy and Ben Johanson of Claremore, and Karen Mattia of Claremore; three aunts: Velma Kimble, Rose Nauni and Peggy Tahchawwickah; uncle Pete Coffey Jr.
He is preceded in death by: parents Bill and Mary Ellen (Tahchawwickah) Morris; siblings: Armand Burgess, Curtis Burgess, Roberta Rosemark, and Gayla Caulson; aunts and uncles: Margarita and Baldwin Parker, Nataniel and Vida Woommavovah, Helen and Bert Cable, Nick Tahchawwickah, Allen Tahchawwickah, Sarah Tahah and Harry Wauahdooah