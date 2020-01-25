F. LaSandra Ward, 80, of Duncan, Oklahoma went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, January 20, 2020. A memorial service will be held on Monday, January 27th at 10:00 AM at First Baptist Church in Duncan with Dr. Brad Allen officiating and assisted by Senior Pastor Bryan Pain. No visitation will be held at the funeral home. Cremation and service arrangements are under the direction of Don Grantham Funeral Home.
LaSandra was born in Lawton, Oklahoma on November 7, 1939, to Tom and Netta Ward. She was raised in Lawton, and was a charter member of Trinity Baptist Church, she graduated from Lawton High School in 1957 and attended Cameron University.
There were periods of time in which her family, marriage or career took her to California, Germany, and eventually Texas. Her career working for or with the U.S. Government as a compliance contract manager began in the 1960’s with the Civil Service at Fort Sill, then to Houston and San Antonio. She eventually moved to Dallas working for Texas Instruments and Raytheon until her retirement. In the early 2000’s she returned to Oklahoma, settling in Duncan to be close to her Lawton and Marlow roots; but more importantly, to watch her grandsons play sports at Ryan High School.
While living in Duncan, LaSandra became an active member of Duncan First Baptist Church until recent years when her health kept her from getting out much. During her time there, missions became near and dear to her heart which was no surprise as she had cousins in the mission field and she was reminded in her later years of the promise she made to God that she would become a missionary if He kept her from dying while her father was driving down Pikes Peak on a family trip.
In her later years, LaSandra kept herself busy researching her ancestry; reconnecting with old friends, making new friends and playing games on Facebook; taking care of her brother Thomas until his passing in 2017; and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also became quite the activist for rescue animals, anything dealing with the City of Duncan, and the Republican Party.
LaSandra was dearly loved and will be missed. She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Tackett and Greg Little of Fort Lauderdale, Florida; her daughter, and her and her husband, Dawn Tackett Allen and Randy Allen of Lindsay, Oklahoma; Grandsons and families, Lance Keeley, Weston and Lyla Allen of Lindsay, Oklahoma; Joe, Magen, Bradlei, Brantlei, and Chase Allen of Waurika, Oklahoma; nephew, Colten Burris of Geronimo, niece, Niki Ward Haines of Whetstone, AZ; and several cousins in Marlow and Lawton. LaSandra is preceded in death by her parents Tom Fred Ward and Netta Hix Ward; her brothers, Jerry Don Ward and Thomas V. Ward; her granddaughter Amber Dawn Allen and her nephew, Traci Jon Ward.
The family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Lottie Moon Foreign Missions c/o First Baptist Church 901 W Ash Ave, Duncan, OK 73533.
Condolences may be left for the family at www.granthamfuneralhomes.com