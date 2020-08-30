Funeral Services for Mr. Everett W. Hill, Jr., former resident of Lawton, Oklahoma will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, September 2, 2020 at First United Methodist Church (3900 Lexington Blvd.) Missouri, Texas with viewing from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.
Mr. Hill passed away Tuesday August 25, 2020 at his home in Fresno, Texas.
He was a resident of Lawton, for over 50-years and managed the Pharmacy at Owens Drugs before becoming the first African American civilian staff pharmacist at Fort Sill’s Reynolds Army Community Hospital in 1965. During this same period, Mr. Hill also was the owner of Comanche Realty.
He was member of Barnett Chapel AME Church where he served as Trustee Captain for many years until he relocated to Houston, Texas. He also was a member of the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc., and an avid bridge player.
He leaves to mourn his daughters; grandchildren and one great granddaughter; siblings include a brother and two sisters.