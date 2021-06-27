Funeral for Everett Lee Newton, 67, Lawton is pending with Whinery Huddleston.
Mr. Newton died June 21, 2021.
Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com
Updated: June 27, 2021 @ 2:50 am
