Everett Earl Wilson, 90, passed away at home after a short illness on Saturday afternoon, March 6, 2021 in Burleson, Texas.
Everett, the youngest of four children, was born in Galveston, Texas on Oct. 26, 1930 to David and Mittie Wilson. Everett was raised in Galveston and served in the United States Air Force between 1951 and 1955. After his time in the Air Force, Everett was employed as an iron worker in the commercial construction business. During a 1957 trip to Lawton, to visit relatives, Everett went on a blind date with a young lady named Mona Liles. Everett and Mona quickly fell in love, and were married on Aug. 29, 1958 in Fletcher. They established their home in Lawton, where Everett continued his employment as an ironworker, contributing to such efforts as the initial construction of Eisenhower High School.
Determined to further his education, Everett enrolled at Cameron State Agricultural College and was graduated on May 26, 1961 with an Associate Degree in Arts & Sciences. Everett later went to work as a Civil Service employee at Fort Sill, and retired in 1988 with 26 years of service. After several years in retirement, Everett went back to work for the Lawton Public Schools for 11 years as a bus driver. Everett and Mona eventually moved to Burleson, Texas, and, at the time of his passing, resided at the Elk Creek Assisted Living Center. Everett was preceded in death by his parents, sisters Evelyn Cox and Dorothy Covington, and brother Raymond Wilson.
Everett is survived by his wife, Mona Liles Wilson, of Burleson, Texas; his daughter and son-in-law, Cindy and Scott Strobel, of Ropesville, Texas; his son and daughter-in-law, Tom and Lydia Wilson, of Burleson, Texas; his granddaughter and her husband, Carrie and Josh Taylor, of Granbury, Texas; his grandson, Brett Strobel, of Canyon, Texas; his granddaughter and her husband, Ruthie and Jarod Murry, of Burleson, Texas, and; great-granddaughters: Molly Taylor and Nora Taylor, of Granbury, Texas.
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude to the staff of Heritage Place Independent Living and Elk Creek Assisted Living of Burleson, Texas, Heart-to-Heart Hospice of Fort Worth, Texas, and Allegiant Wellness and Rehab of Crowley, Texas for the care and support they provided to Everett.
Funeral arrangements for Everett are as follows:
Visitation will be Saturday, March 13, 2021, 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., at Mountain Valley Funeral Home, 3407 SW Wilshire Blvd., Joshua, Texas 76058
Graveside services will be Monday, March 15, 2021, at 11 a.m., at Fort Sill National Cemetery, 2648 NE Jake Dunn Road, Elgin, OK 73538