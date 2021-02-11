Evelyn Rae Hopcus of Shawnee, passed away Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, at the age of 89. She was born to Ray and Jessie Moore in Harrah, and was the oldest of seven Moore children.
Evelyn grew up in Harrah where she attended and graduated from Harrah High School. After graduation, she met and married Edmund Hopcus. As the wife of a career military member, she resettled her family numerous times until they moved to their final assignment of Lawton. There Evelyn began her career with Public Service Company which lasted 25 years. After 34 wonderful years of marriage to Edmund, she lost her partner in life when he passed away in October of 1983. In 1990, Evelyn married Lloyd Chase. They were married for 25 years until his death. Subsequently, Evelyn moved to Shawnee, to be closer to her siblings. In retirement, she enjoyed traveling, bingo and taking care of her cat, Tootsie. Evelyn was a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation and the Lawton Circuit Riders.
Evelyn was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Jessie Moore; husbands, (Edmund and Lloyd); son, Gary Hopcus Sr.; brothers: Harold and Eddie Moore; sister, Julia Walden; and brother-in-law, Roy Capps.
She is survived by her son, Edmund Hopcus Jr. (Diane) of San Antonio TX; daughter-in-law, Jayme Hopcus of Burkburnet, TX; grandsons: Robert Hopcus of Las Vegas NV; Gary Hopcus Jr. (Melissa) of Norman; Curtis Hopcus of Lawton; and Corey Hopcus (Leya) of Stillwater; great-grandchildren: Jasmine, Jacob, Jordyn, Marissa and Caden; sisters: Rosa Reed (Hub) and Linda Capps of Shawnee; Marilyn Clark (Don) of Macomb; and sister-in-law, Sue Moore of Choctaw; and many other loving relatives and friends.
Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at Cooper Funeral Home Chapel with a family prayer at 1 p.m. to be offered by Reverend Larry Sparks. Burial will follow at Harrah Memory Lane Cemetery under the direction of Cooper Funeral Home of Tecumseh. The wearing of the mask is required for the safety of all attendees.
