Funeral service for Evelyn K. Ball will be 12:30 p.m. Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 in Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Jack Terrell-Wilkes, Pastor of Lawton Heights United Methodist Church officiating.
Burial will follow in Fort Sill National Cemetery, Elgin.
The service may be viewed by following the livestream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Due to the ongoing pandemic, masks are required for both portions of the service.
The family will greet friends from 3-5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 31, 2021 at the funeral home.
Evelyn K. Ball, age 89, Lawton, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021 in Lawton.
Evelyn was born Feb. 16, 1931 in Stillwater, to Charles Leslie and Jane Leslie (Stone) Nickolls. She grew up in Stillwater and graduated from high school there. Evelyn met Lyle Hensley Ball in Stillwater and they later married on June 29, 1948 in Pawnee. Lyle passed away on Dec. 12, 2014. Evelyn and Lyle were married for 66 years. Evelyn and Lyle moved to Lawton in 1956 and owned and operated a State Farm Insurance Agency for 35 years at various locations across Lawton. Evelyn was the office manager and Lyle was the insurance agent.
Evelyn was a very active member of Lawton Heights United Methodist Church. She did everything she was ever asked to do at the church and was involved with EMMAUS community through her church. She was involved with the Lawton Humane Society and the Lawton Dog Fancier’s Association. She enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles and traveling to and visiting many places with Lyle domestically and overseas. She loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren very much and cherished the time she was able to spend with them when she was able to see them.
Evelyn is survived by her three children: daughter, Katherine Croft of Lakeland, Florida; son, Richard Ball and wife Cynthia of Oklahoma City; daughter, Beverly Dear and husband Douglas of Duncan; seven grandchildren: James Hillin of Houston, Texas; Victoria Meyer and husband James of Copperas Cove, Texas; John Terrel of Oklahoma; Jeremy Ball and wife Tiffany of Edmond; Kristina Cerefice of Phoenix, Arizona; Deanna Dear of Lawton; and Danielle Dear of Los Angeles, California; four great-grandchildren: Hensley; Cash; Kaitlyn and Keasy; two sisters-in-law: Judy Ellsworth of Independence, Kansas and Donna Jenkins of Higgins, Texas.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, husband and two brothers: Walter and Charles Nickolls.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lawton Heights United Methodist Church.
