Funeral service for Eveline M. Powell will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021, in the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Greg Baxter of Lawton, officiating.
Burial will be in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill, on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021 at 10 a.m. Those wishing to attend may go in procession from the funeral home at 9:30 a.m.
The service may be viewed by following the live stream link at www.beckerfuneral.com or by visiting the Becker-Rabon Funeral Home Facebook page.
Eveline M. Powell, 78, of Lawton, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021 at her home in Lawton.
Eveline was born in Bamberg, Germany on April 26, 1943 to Franz and Kunigunda (Sieber) Nieser. She married MSG (Retired) Dorsey Fred Powell, Jr. on Nov. 23, 1966 in Bamberg, Germany. Sergeant Dorsey passed away Aug. 14, 2000. Eveline enjoyed many things, including, bowling, working crossword puzzles, playing video games, reading books, knitting, crocheting and especially loved her time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Eveline is survived by her four children, two sons: Andy Powell and Dorsey Powell III and wife Melissa all of Oklahoma City; two daughters: Janet Powell-Cooper and husband William and Doris Brown both of Lawton; 11 grandchildren: Kalan Powell and wife Alyson; Elizabeth Powell; Jackson Knox; Kelsey Powell; Anthony Reigle; Patrick Reigle Jr.; David Reigle; Beth Ann Reigle; Matthew Brown; Christopher Brown and Hunter Brown; six great-grandchildren: Zoe; Damon; Gabriella; Bryce; Michelle and William; two sisters: Monica Bouscher of Canton, Ohio and Anna Marie Nieser of Bamberg, Germany and other nieces and nephews.
Eveline is preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three brothers: Andreas, Georg and Hanz Nieser.