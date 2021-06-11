Evangeline Chappabitty began her journey to reunite with those who preceded her on June 7, 2021, in Lawton. She was born to Ben Zurega and Minnie Nicholas Zurega on July 23, 1923, in Apache. She was 97 years old.
Graveside services will be held at Post Oak Cemetery, Indiahoma, at 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, 2021. Viewing will be held Friday, June 11, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Comanche Nation Funeral Home, Lawton.
Eva was the oldest member of the Fort Sill Apache Tribe and was a Chiricahua Apache. She was born into a family who had left their homeland reservation in Arizona, spent years evading capture in southern Arizona, New Mexico and Mexico by the US and Mexican Armies. Her people surrendered to ensure continuation of the race, her warrior grandfather, James Nicholas, and family became prisoners of war. They were moved to Fort Sill Army reservation where Eva’s mother was born as a prisoner of war. On release in 1913, Eva’s family remained in Southwest Oklahoma. It is with this group of warriors and their families and Comanche friends that she grew up with a diverse background. She did not speak English until she went to school.
Eva attended school in Apache, and Fort Sill Indian School, Lawton. She learned many skills at Fort Sill that made her an outstanding seamstress, tailor, baker, cook and artist who created Indian Shawls and crafts. It was at Fort Sill she met Edwin Chappabitty and, after his graduation, married him. Together they raised five college educated children who became a medical doctor, lawyer, an archeologist, a director of child advocacy center, and a director (human resources).
Beginning in 1950, Evangeline and Edwin where among a group of young adult Indians who worked with elders to revive and ensure continuation of pow wow and social songs in Southwest Oklahoma. She was well known for her singing abilities and gave assistance to younger singers. She carried a portable recorder and was often seen recording at pow wows and other gathering. Eva worked with the Oklahoma Historical Society to contribute and maintain Plains pow wow and social song, Apache songs and songs gathered by her and her husband. Evangeline made beautiful shawls and encouraged artists to create artwork for shawls.
Eva served on her tribes Housing Authority, represented the tribe on the Fort Sill Indian School Board. She was a member of Comanche Indian Veterans Association Auxiliary and was a member of Comanche Reform Church. She was a member of the Descendants of Troop L organization at the US Army Museum to keep the history of the Indian Troop alive at Fort Sill.
She is survived by sons: Edwin Chappabitty Jr. MD; Dennis G Chappabitty, Esq.; by daughter, Carla Chappabitty; grandchildren: Carolyn Renee Balliet; Cristina Chaino-Ahkeahbo; Clark Pepper Jr; Leah Tyssy; great-grandchildren: Dennis Pepper; Everett Carver; Eva Carver; Clark Pepper III; Tresia Balliet, and Scotty Balliet; sisters: Mary Zurega and Caroline Zurega; and a host of nieces, nephews, grandsons and granddaughters, relatives, and friends.
Preceding her were her husband, her daughter, Marina Pepper, her parents, four brothers: Benjamin Zurega, Melfred Yuzos, Vincent Zurega, and Marvin O. Zurega, her in-laws: Otis and Lucy Chappabitty, sister-in-laws: Betty Pahchecka; Irene Poafpybitty; and Margie Niyah, and special nieces: Laverna Hoahway and Francella Thom.