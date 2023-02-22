Funeral services at First Baptist Church, Temple, OK, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m., Rev. Kevin Simpson officiating with interment in the Temple Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.

Althea Evadean (Brantley) Taylor was born to Henry Loransy and Susie Lee (Chandler) Brantley on Nov. 16, 1924, in Utica, OK, and departed this life in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Feb. 20, 2023, at the age of 98 years, 3 months and 4 days.

