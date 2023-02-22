Windy with showers and thunderstorms this morning. Then becoming sunny during the afternoon hours. High near 75F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Clear skies. Low 44F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Funeral services at First Baptist Church, Temple, OK, Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023, at 2 p.m., Rev. Kevin Simpson officiating with interment in the Temple Cemetery. Visitation on Wednesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Hart-Wyatt Funeral Home in Temple.
Althea Evadean (Brantley) Taylor was born to Henry Loransy and Susie Lee (Chandler) Brantley on Nov. 16, 1924, in Utica, OK, and departed this life in Wichita Falls, Texas, on Feb. 20, 2023, at the age of 98 years, 3 months and 4 days.
Evadean grew up near Durant, OK, until the family moved to Gould, OK, in 1929. They soon moved to the Red River area southeast of Temple, OK, in 1930. She attended Keeter School through the 8th grade and then finished at Temple High School, graduating in 1942.
Evadean married Luther Ernest “Luke” Taylor on Oct. 29, 1943, in Walters and to the union three children were born. The family moved around with the oilfield until settling in Hastings, OK. She went to work at Haggars in 1958 and the family eventually moved to Temple in 1962. She left Haggars after 18 years and then served as head cook at Temple Manor Nursing Home for several years.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Temple. She loved time with her grandkids and great-grands. Evadean enjoyed crocheting, especially making afghans for the new grandbabies, quilting, making popcorn balls for Halloween, fried pies and homemade candies for Christmas. She loved having the whole family for Christmas Eve every year. She also enjoyed trips to Branson, Hot Springs and Nashville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Luther, in 2003; two sisters: Lucy Mae Hargrove and Mamie Barnes; and a grandson, Scott Seward.
Survivors include a son, Ernest Taylor and Linda of Edmond; two daughters: Deloris Seward and Alex of Temple, Carolyn Phillips and Larry Max of Walters; her sister, Billie Cruzan of Newalla; eight grandchildren and spouses: Brent and Carol Taylor of Edmond, Sherry and David Bernstein of Edmond, Aaron and Cindy Blades of Temple, Karen and Johnny Richmond of Temple, AJ and Karena Seward of Wichita Falls, Shellie and Phillip Hart of Walters, Jamie and Jeff Dilbeck of Walters, Crystal and Eric Norton of Seiling; 24 great-grandchildren; 20 great-great children; and many beloved nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations can be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 488, Temple, OK 73568.