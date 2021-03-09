Funeral for Eva Williams will be 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Paradise Valley Baptist Church, north of Lawton with Brother Gary Neighbors officiating.
Burial will be in Paradise Valley Cemetery, north of Lawton under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home.
Eva Williams, age 88, of Apache, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 in Lawton. She was born Nov. 16, 1932 in Murchison, Texas to William Albert and Eva Earl (Crenshaw) Gothard. She married Alon Williams on Feb. 14, 1953 in Lawton. Mrs. Williams was a resident of Lawton before moving to Apache in the early 1980’s. She was employed at Fort Sill as a clerk before becoming a homemaker to raise her four children. Over the years, her activities included bookkeeping, bowling, square dancing, crocheting, sewing and crafting. She donated many years serving as the President and member of the Wichita Mountain Area Senior Citizens Center. She was a member of Paradise Valley Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife of sixty-seven years. She loved her family and spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Alon, of the home; four children and their spouses: James Williams, of the home; Karen and George Seacrist, Dubach, Louisiana; Debbie and Craig Ramsey, Comanche; and Chuck and Lisa Williams, Apache; nine grandchildren and their spouses: Philip and Lori Seacrist; Jamie and Jake Phipps; Schymaya and Dan Hoeh; Jennifer and John Hanefield; Becky and Cameron Stahl; Kristi Ramsey and her fiancé, Trey Caldwell; Hayley Williams; Jeremy Williams and Erica Williams and twelve great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; a brother, Leon Gothard and two sisters: Wilda Gothard and Miriam Brown.
