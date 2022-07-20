Eva Mae McCoy Jul 20, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Funeral for Eva Mae McCoy, 80, Lawton, will be Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Frontier Chapel on Fort Sill.Mrs. McCoy died July 12, 2022.Visitation will be Saturday, July 23, 2022 from noon until 5 p.m.Interment will be in Post Cemetery, Fort Sill.Online tributes may be left for the family at www.whineryhuddleston.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Sill Eva Mae Mccoy Fort Military Interment Cemetery Chapel Frontier Recommended for you Online Poll July 20 is National Hot Dog Day How do you like your hot dog? You voted: Just mustard With chili With chili and cheese With relish With onions With sauerkraut Give me the works Vote View Results Back Sign Up For Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. Obituaries Receive the most recent obituaries from The Lawton Constitution every Morning in you E-mail. Signup today! Headlines / e-Edition Would you like to receive our daily news from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Sports Headlines Would you like to receive our daily sports from The Lawton Constitution? Signup today! Breaking News Get the latest breaking news from The Lawton Constitution. Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists