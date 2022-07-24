Eva Mae (Love) McCoy was born Feb. 7, 1942 in Montgomery, Alabama. She was the eighth child out of 12 children born to Reverend Daniel and Mrs. Tealcomb Love. Eva Mae grew up in a close-knit family and was the first child born at the house on Roosevelt Street. As a teen she participated in the Montgomery Bus Boycott which ended the segregation of buses in that city. Eva Mae met the love of her life Jimmy McCoy while still a teenager, he would pretend to visit her brother Hal Love who was his best friend at the time, but he wasn’t fooling anyone Hal knew his friend was head over heels in love with his little sister and the feeling was mutual.

Eva Mae McCoy became a military wife when she married Jimmy McCoy, together they raised four children as they traveled from army base to army base finally retiring in Lawton, after 32 years in the service. Eva Mae McCoy greatest joy was her family, her beloved husband Mr. Jimmy McCoy preceded her in death in January 2020.