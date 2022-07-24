Eva Mae (Love) McCoy was born Feb. 7, 1942 in Montgomery, Alabama. She was the eighth child out of 12 children born to Reverend Daniel and Mrs. Tealcomb Love. Eva Mae grew up in a close-knit family and was the first child born at the house on Roosevelt Street. As a teen she participated in the Montgomery Bus Boycott which ended the segregation of buses in that city. Eva Mae met the love of her life Jimmy McCoy while still a teenager, he would pretend to visit her brother Hal Love who was his best friend at the time, but he wasn’t fooling anyone Hal knew his friend was head over heels in love with his little sister and the feeling was mutual.
Eva Mae McCoy became a military wife when she married Jimmy McCoy, together they raised four children as they traveled from army base to army base finally retiring in Lawton, after 32 years in the service. Eva Mae McCoy greatest joy was her family, her beloved husband Mr. Jimmy McCoy preceded her in death in January 2020.
She is survived by her sisters: Mae Bessie (Love) Owens and Wilma Love and her younger brother, Clanvis Love; daughters: Sharon McCoy and Sandra McCoy; her sons: Jimmy McCoy Jr. and Thomas McCoy; her five grandchildren: Tealcomb; Christopher and granddaughter-in-law Nekeeta; William; Rebeca and Kennedy; six great-grandchildren: Aurora; Ciara; Amiley; Lyndon; Jayla and Wyatt. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Eva Mae McCoy had a habit of never telling a person goodbye because it meant she would never see them again, instead she would say “See you later alligator.” and wait for the response “After a while crocodile.” She would giggle and say “Alright now!” Well Miss Mama, “After a while crocodile.”
Funeral services for Eva Mae McCoy will be on Monday, July 25, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Frontier Chapel on Fort Sill, interment will follow at Post Cemetery under the direction of Whinery-Huddleston.