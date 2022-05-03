Eva Lee Kriss died Saturday, April 30, 2022 in Lawton. She was born April 4, 1936 in Forestburg, Texas to Jessie E. and Loveda (Romines) Jones. She attended three different one room school houses while her father served in the Navy during World War II but she primarily grew up in Lawton and was a 1955 graduate of Lawton High School, which was the first class to graduate from the new school. She married Charles E. Kriss on May 14, 1955 at the Holy City of the Wichita’s.
Eva Lee, along with her mother, cleaned new construction houses in Lawton. She also cleaned the bank and post office in Cache. She worked for Ray’s IGA and Market in Cache. She and Charlie later purchased the store and operated it as Kriss Grocery. She also worked for Civil Service at Fort Sill in the commissary for 15 years.
Eva Lee was a faithful servant to her Lord and Savior and supported her husband in his ministry to various churches. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Cache.
Survived by her husband of 67 years, Charles E. Kriss, Sr.; four children: Karla and husband Denis Hammit; Katrina and husband Roy Meadows; Chuck Kriss and wife Donna and Kassi and husband Mark Tate; seven grandchildren: Charles McPherson and wife Christy; Matthew McPherson and wife Shai; Paula and husband Brian Brinlee; Stephen Meadows and wife Misty; Kory Tate and wife Brandi; Brian Kriss and wife Melinda; and Chelsey and husband Cody Hill; grandson-in-law, Stephen Hanza; 21 great-grandchildren; two great great-grandsons; sister, Shirley Maclean; brother, Randy Jones and wife Leigh Anne; brother-in-law, Walter Kriss and wife Patsy; sister-in-law, Lucretia Kriss; and a number of nieces and nephews and a host of cousins.
Her parents, a granddaughter, Whitney Lee (Tate) Hanza, and her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Elton and Mary Louise Kriss, preceded her in death.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Cache First Baptist Church Building Fund, P.O. Box 437, Cache, Oklahoma 73527